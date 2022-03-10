Jalandhar North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress's Avtar Singh Ahead by 1854 Votes, AAP Trailing

Live election results updates of Jalandhar North seat in Punjab: Avtar Singh Junior from Congress is leading from Jalandhar North constituency. This is in contrast to the state-wise trend where the new entrant Aam Admi Party (AAP) is taking the overall lead. Jalandhar has been a stronghold of Congress.

Avtar Singh is ahead of the opposition by 1854 votes and is giving a tough time to AAP’s Dinesh Dhall and BJP’s KD Bhandari. Avtar Singh Junior is an agriculturist transporter and retail outlet at Indian Oil Pump Ltd. He is a 43-year-old 12th pass contestant who has no criminal cases against him. His total declared assets are Rs 33.6 crore which includes Rs 16.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs 16.8 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 87.8 lakh of which Rs 79.9 lakh is self income.

From Jalandhar North, a total of 10 candidates are contesting: Avtar Singh Junior (INC), Kuldip Singh Lubana (BSP), K D Bhandari (BJP), Baljinder Sodhi (NJP), Dinesh Dhall (AAP), Gurpartap Singh (SADASM), Rajinder Kumar (BJMP), Deepak Kamboj (IND), Des Raj Jassal (IND), Rahul Bajaj (IND).

Avtar Singh Versus KD Bhandari

The top competitors from the constituency are KD Bhandari and Avtar Singh. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Avtar Singh Junior of INC won in this seat by defeating K D Bhandari of BJP by a margin of 32291 votes which was 25.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56% in 2017 in the seat.

In 2012, K D Bhandari of BJP won in this seat defeating Avtar Henry of INC by a margin of 1703 votes which was 1.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.9% in 2012 in the seat.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Channi is leading from his constituency Chamkaur Sahab by 1000 votes. Apart from the few seats, the AAP has seemed to have swept off the seats in the state.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.7%, which is -5.55% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Avtar Singh Junior of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jalandhar North results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.36 Jalandhar North (Jullundur North) (जालंधर उत्तर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Jalandhar district of Punjab. Jalandhar North is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 192058 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,255 were male and 1,00,802 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalandhar North in 2022 is: 1,105 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,72,431 eligible electors, of which 91,144 were male,81,286 female, and 1 elector of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,537 eligible electors, of which 81,903 were male, 72,634 female, and no voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalandhar North in 2017 was 213. In 2012, there were 155 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 36 Jalandhar North Assembly segment of the 4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Jalandhar Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Jalandhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.25%, while it was 75.25% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jalandhar North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.36 Jalandhar North Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 173. In 2012, there were 167 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.36 Jalandhar North comprises of the following areas of Jalandhar district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 1 to 17 in Jalandhar (Municipal Corporation) of Jalandhar-I Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Jalandhar North constituency, which are: Adampur, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar West, Kartarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jalandhar North is approximately 48 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalandhar North is: 31°21’11.5"N 75°37’04.1"E.

