Jalangi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

76. Jalangi (जलांगी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Jalangi is part of 11. Murshidabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,973 eligible electors, of which 1,33,717 were male, 1,27,255 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalangi in 2021 is 952.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,358 eligible electors, of which 1,18,700 were male, 1,09,658 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,844 eligible electors, of which 1,00,106 were male, 92,738 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalangi in 2016 was 264. In 2011, there were 166.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abdur Razzak of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Alok Das of TMC by a margin of 25,267 votes which was 13.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.25% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abdur Razzak of CPIM won in this seat defeating Idris Ali of TMC by a margin of 37,861 votes which was 22.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 76. Jalangi Assembly segment of Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jalangi are: Abdur Razzak (TMC), Chandan Mandal (BJP), Saiful Islam Molla (CPIM), Alsokuat Jaman (AIMEIM), Enamul Haque (SUCOIC), Md Abdul Hamid (BJMP), Sariful Mandal (JDP), Subir Kumar Sarkar (AMB), Nabendu Kumar Mondal (IND), Rafika Sultana (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.55%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.92%, while it was 89.23% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 357 polling stations in 76. Jalangi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 234 polling stations.

EXTENT:

76. Jalangi constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Jalangi 2. Katlamari-I, Katlamari-II, Rajapur and Raninagar-II GPs of CDB Raninagar-II. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Jalangi is 275 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalangi is: 24°10’27.5"N 88°38’59.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Jalangi results.

