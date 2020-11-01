Jalaun Congress Leader Anurag Mishra Beaten Up by Women, Sexual Harassment Case Registered Against Him

In an incident caught on tape, Jalaun District Congress Committee chairman Anurag Mishra was on Sunday beaten up with shoes by two women who accused him of harassing them. The Congress leader, however, has denied the charge and termed it as a conspiracy to tarnish his image.

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said police took cognizance of the matter after its video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Mishra said one of the girls was an office-bearer of the party's women cell and was angry as she was removed from her post on the recommendation of senior leaders.

The Congress leader claimed that he had paid for the construction material used in her house. When he demanded his money back, she started misbehaving and beat him up, the leader alleged.

Meanwhile, Orai Circle Officer Santosh Kumar said they have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. The accused will be arrested soon and the entire matter will be probed, he said.

"He was sexually harassing us for many days. We complained about him to Ajay Kumar Lallu ji but no action was taken," said the women who were seen in the viral video, beating up Mishra.

The UP Congress too has formed a five-member team to look into the matter. Siddharthapriy Srivastava, in-charge administration of the UP Congress Committee, said following the scuffle between Anurag Mishra and the woman, a five-member team will go to the spot to obtain information about the incident. Former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya is a member of the team.