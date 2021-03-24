Jaleswar Candidate List: Key Contests in Jaleswar Assembly Constituency of Assam

Jaleswar Assembly constituency in Goalpara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jaleswar seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sahab Uddin Ahmed of AIUDF won from this seat beating Aftab Uddin Mollah of IND by a margin of 6,662 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Moin Uddin Ahmed of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Aftab Uddin Mollah of INC by a margin of 16,796 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Jaleswar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Jaleswar constituency are: Osman Goni of BJP, Aftab Uddin Mollah of CONG, Rashidul Haque of AJP