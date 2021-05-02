Jaleswar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Jaleswar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

39. Jaleswar (जलेश्वर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Goalpara district of Assam. It shares a border with . Jaleswar is part of 4. Dhubri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.67%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,59,937 eligible electors, of which 81,350 were male, 78,586 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jaleswar in 2021 is 966.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,37,108 eligible electors, of which 70,179 were male, 66,929 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,19,288 eligible electors, of which 60,824 were male, 58,464 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jaleswar in 2016 was 12. In 2011, there were 10.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Sahab Uddin Ahmed of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating Aftab Uddin Mollah of IND by a margin of 6,662 votes which was 5.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 43.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Moin Uddin Ahmed of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Aftab Uddin Mollah of INC by a margin of 16,796 votes which was 16.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 50.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes in 39. Jaleswar Assembly segment of Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Dhubri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and AIUDF won the Dhubri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Jaleswar are: Aftab Uddin Mollah (INC), Osman Goni (BJP), Khurshid Mirza Ashikur Rahman (TMC), Dr Reza M A Amin (AIUDF), Osman Goni Mollah (SUCIC), Roshidul Hoque (AJP), Akheruzzaman Mollah (IND), Mujaharul Islam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 93.44%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 93.62%, while it was 86.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 39. Jaleswar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 166. In 2011 there were 140 polling stations.

EXTENT:

39. Jaleswar constituency comprises of the following areas of Goalpara district of Assam: The villages in Lakhipur thana specified in item (17) of the Appendix in Goalpara subdivision; and the villages specified in item (6) of the Appendix in South Salmara thana in Dhubri sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Goalpara.

The total area covered by Jaleswar is 251 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jaleswar is: 26°03’19.1"N 90°13’31.8"E.

