Jalgaon City Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जळगाव शहर): Suresh Damu Bhole Rajumama Of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

3. Jalgaon City (जळगाव शहर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,00,456 eligible electors, of which 2,11,108 were male, 1,89,314 female and 34 voters of the third gender. A total of 237 service voters had also registered to vote.

Jalgaon City Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 112069 69.90% Suresh Damu Bhole Rajumama WON NCP 48006 29.94% Abhishek Shantaram Patil BSP 250 0.16% Ashok Shridhar Shimpi VBA -- 0.00% Shafi A. Nabi Shaikh IND -- 0.00% Shivram Magar Patil BMKP -- 0.00% Surwade Gaurav Damodar MKS -- 0.00% Vandana Prabhakar Patil IND -- 0.00% Prof. Dr. Ashish S. Jadhav Happy Mirror IND -- 0.00% Lalit Banty Gaurishankar Sharma MNS -- 0.00% Adv. Jamil Abdul Rauf Deshpande IND -- 0.00% Anil Pitambar Wagh Sir IND -- 0.00% Gokul Ramesh Chavan NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Maya Budha Ahire

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,36,422 eligible electors, of which 1,79,748 were male, 1,56,653 female and 34 voters of the third gender. A total of 237 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,08,762.

Jalgaon City has an elector sex ratio of 896.76.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Suresh Damu Bhole (Rajumama) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 42314 votes which was 22.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jain Sureshkumar Bhikamchand of SS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 31405 votes which was 25.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.81% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 13. Jalgaon City Assembly segment of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Jalgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.45%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 55.87%, while it was 39.68 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 11.58%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 365 polling stations in 13. Jalgaon City constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 382.

Extent: 13. Jalgaon City constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Jalgaon Tehsil (Part) - Jalgaon (Municipal Corporation)

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jalgaon City is: 21.0142 76.6175.

