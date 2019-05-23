Jalgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil BJP Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil LEADING

Jalgaon Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VBA -- -- Anjali Ratnakar Baviskar BMP -- -- Ishwar Dayaram More (Maji Sainik) HND -- -- Sant Shri Baba Mahahansaji Maharaj Patil RSP(S) -- -- Mohan Shankar Birhade IND -- -- Anant Prabhakar Mahajan RJP(S) -- -- Sharad Gorakh Bhamre (Sutar) BSP -- -- Rahul Narayan Bansode NCP -- -- Gulabrao Baburao Deokar IND -- -- Mukesh Rajesh Kuril IND -- -- Onkaraba Chensing Jadhav IND -- -- Lalit (Bunty) Gaurishankar Sharma IND -- -- Subhash Shivlal Khairnar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sancheti Rupesh Parasmal BJP -- -- Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil

3. Jalgaon is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.07%. The estimated literacy level of Jalgaon is 78.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, A T Nana Patil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3,83,525 votes which was 38.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 65.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.In 2009, A T Nana Patil of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 96,020 votes which was 14.62% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.38% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalgaon was: A T Nana Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,058 men, 7,98,886 women and 25 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jalgaon is: 21.0138 75.5627Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जलगांव, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); জলগাঁও, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); जळगाव, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); જલગાવ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஜல்காவ்ன், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); జల్గావ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಜಲ್ಗೊನ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ജൽഗാവ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)