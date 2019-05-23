English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Jalgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalgaon (जळगाव) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalgaon (जळगाव) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Jalgaon is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.07%. The estimated literacy level of Jalgaon is 78.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, A T Nana Patil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3,83,525 votes which was 38.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 65.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, A T Nana Patil of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 96,020 votes which was 14.62% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.38% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalgaon was: A T Nana Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,058 men, 7,98,886 women and 25 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalgaon Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jalgaon is: 21.0138 75.5627
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जलगांव, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); জলগাঁও, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); जळगाव, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); જલગાવ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஜல்காவ்ன், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); జల్గావ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಜಲ್ಗೊನ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ജൽഗാവ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil
BJP
Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil
LEADING
In 2009, A T Nana Patil of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 96,020 votes which was 14.62% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
Jalgaon Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VBA
--
--
Anjali Ratnakar Baviskar
BMP
--
--
Ishwar Dayaram More (Maji Sainik)
HND
--
--
Sant Shri Baba Mahahansaji Maharaj Patil
RSP(S)
--
--
Mohan Shankar Birhade
IND
--
--
Anant Prabhakar Mahajan
RJP(S)
--
--
Sharad Gorakh Bhamre (Sutar)
BSP
--
--
Rahul Narayan Bansode
NCP
--
--
Gulabrao Baburao Deokar
IND
--
--
Mukesh Rajesh Kuril
IND
--
--
Onkaraba Chensing Jadhav
IND
--
--
Lalit (Bunty) Gaurishankar Sharma
IND
--
--
Subhash Shivlal Khairnar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sancheti Rupesh Parasmal
BJP
--
--
Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.38% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalgaon was: A T Nana Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,09,058 men, 7,98,886 women and 25 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalgaon Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jalgaon is: 21.0138 75.5627
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जलगांव, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); জলগাঁও, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); जळगाव, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); જલગાવ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஜல்காவ்ன், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); జల్గావ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಜಲ್ಗೊನ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ജൽഗാവ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
BJP’s Gorakhpur Candidate Ravi Kishan Offers Prayers Before Results
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 BJP’s Gorakhpur Candidate Ravi Kishan Offers Prayers Before Results
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results