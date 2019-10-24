Jalgaon Jamod Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जळगाव(जामोद)): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

27. Jalgaon Jamod (जळगाव(जामोद)), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Buldhana district of Maharashtra and is part of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.4%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,89,420 eligible electors, of which 1,52,657 were male, 1,36,760 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 339 service voters had also registered to vote.

Akot Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Ramkrushna Laxman Dhigar IND -- -- Pramod Ramchandra Khandare BJP -- -- Prakash Gunwantrao Bharsakale LEADING MNS -- -- Ravindra Madhukar Phate PPI(D) -- -- Santosh Suryabhan Deulkar BSP -- -- Waman Baldev Sarkate IND -- -- Vijay Viitthalrao Kogade PJP -- -- Tushar Najukrao Pundkar IND -- -- Mahadev Vishram Wankhade IND -- -- Jitendra Basavant Sable VMP -- -- Amol Motiram Vyavahare VBA -- -- Adv. Santosh Vasant Rahate IND -- -- Abdul Sadique Abdul Khalique IND -- -- Anil Manikrao Gawande IND -- -- Ashok Kisanrao Thorat MPS(T) -- -- Gajanan Shantaram Tayade INC -- -- Bodkhe Sanjay Ramdas NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,62,563 eligible electors, of which 1,39,307 were male, 1,23,253 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 339 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,30,080.

Jalgaon Jamod has an elector sex ratio of 895.86.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kute Dr Sanjay Shriram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 4695 votes which was 2.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.42% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Kute Sanjay Shriram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 4047 votes which was 2.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 27. Jalgaon Jamod Assembly segment of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency. Buldhana Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 39.32%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.81%, while it was 69 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -33.49%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 313 polling stations in 27. Jalgaon Jamod constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 270.

Extent: 27. Jalgaon Jamod constituency comprises of the following areas of Buldhana district of Maharashtra: Sangrampur Tehsil, Jalgaon (Jamod) Tehsil, Shegaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle – Manasgaon, Shegaon and Shegaon (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jalgaon Jamod is: 21.0002 75.5708.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalgaon Jamod results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.