Jalgaon Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जळगाव ग्रामीण): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

14. Jalgaon Rural (जळगाव ग्रामीण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,15,080 eligible electors, of which 1,64,257 were male, 1,50,822 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 476 service voters had also registered to vote.

Jalgaon Rural Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 65697 51.22% Gulabrao Raghunath Patil LEADING IND 40629 31.68% Attarade Chandrashekhar Prakash NCP 11752 9.16% Pushpa Dnyaneshwar Mahajan IND 4837 3.77% Deshmukh Jitendra Baburao Ravi Bhau IND 1473 1.15% Sambhaji Kadu Koli MNS 1129 0.88% Mukunda Ananda Rote IND 928 0.72% Pradip Bhimrao Motiraya NOTA 799 0.62% Nota BSP 562 0.44% Sanjay Pannalal Baviskar Koli PWPI 240 0.19% Dilip Rajaram Patil Kadgaonkar IND 121 0.09% Laxman Gangaram Patil Lucky Tailor IND 98 0.08% Sonawane Ishwar Uttam

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,87,123 eligible electors, of which 1,51,885 were male, 1,35,238 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 476 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,58,199.

Jalgaon Rural has an elector sex ratio of 918.21.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patil Gulab Raghunath of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 31367 votes which was 16.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 44.24% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Deokar Gulabrao Baburao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 4562 votes which was 2.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 44.61% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 14. Jalgaon Rural Assembly segment of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Jalgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.47%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.14%, while it was 62.12 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.67%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 327 polling stations in 14. Jalgaon Rural constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 321.

Extent: 14. Jalgaon Rural constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Jalgaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Kanalde, Asoda, Jalgaon, Nashirabad and Mhasawad 2. Dharangaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jalgaon Rural is: 21.0175 75.4765.

