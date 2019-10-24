Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Jalna Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जालना): Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalna (जालना) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Detailed Results
Jalna Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जालना): Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalna (जालना) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

101. Jalna (जालना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Jalna district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.52%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,32,219 eligible electors, of which 1,76,704 were male, 1,55,513 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 103 service voters had also registered to vote.

Jalna Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
4070
57.44%
Arjun Panditrao Khotkar
INC
3016
42.56%
Gorantyal Kailas Kisanrao
PBP
--
0.00%
Pratap Lahane Patil
IND
--
0.00%
Noorkhan Maheboob Khan
IND
--
0.00%
Rahul Babanrao Ratnaparkhe
PUI
--
0.00%
Muneer Khan Pathan
IND
--
0.00%
Milind Balu Borde
BSP
--
0.00%
Rashid Abdul Ajij
IND
--
0.00%
Nade Dnyaneshwar Dagduji
IND
--
0.00%
Ratan Asaram Landage
IND
--
0.00%
David Pralhadrao Dhumare
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
IND
--
0.00%
Vinod Shamson Londhe
IND
--
0.00%
Tulsabai Shankar Kshirsagar
PPI(D)
--
0.00%
Ravi Pandurang Mhaske
IND
--
0.00%
Rekhabai Dhondiram Khande
AAP
--
0.00%
Kailas Gangadhar Phulari
IND
--
0.00%
Haresh Dhannulal Bhurewal
IND
--
0.00%
Baban Govindrao Borde
IND
--
0.00%
Bhagwan Gowardhan Chavan
VBA
--
0.00%
Ashok Kharat
IND
--
0.00%
Arjunrao Dadapatil Bhandarge
BMKP
--
0.00%
Annasaheb Rambhau Chittekar
IND
--
0.00%
Arjun Subhash Kanse
IND
--
0.00%
Bhaskar Sheshrao Borde
IND
--
0.00%
Bijlabai Vitthal Mhaske
IND
--
0.00%
George Robinson Shinde
IND
--
0.00%
Anand Kundlik Mhaske
IND
--
0.00%
Gautam Gangadhar Kakade
AIMIM
--
0.00%
Ekbal Ahemad Tajoddin Khan
IND
--
0.00%
Chhaburao Kaduba Doifode
IND
--
0.00%
Dwarkabai Kashinath Londhe
IND
--
0.00%
Juned Yunus Qureshi

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,94,434 eligible electors, of which 1,57,771 were male, 1,36,663 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 103 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,61,974.

Jalna has an elector sex ratio of 880.08.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 296 votes which was 0.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 25.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gorantyal Kailas Kishanrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 20771 votes which was 14.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.17% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 101. Jalna Assembly segment of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Jalna Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 32 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 54.48%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.43%, while it was 54.44 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.95%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 304 polling stations in 101. Jalna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 303.

Extent: 101. Jalna constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalna district of Maharashtra: Jalna Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Waghrul Jahagir, Ramnagar, Jalna (Rural) and Jalna (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jalna is: 19.8578 76.0069.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalna results.

