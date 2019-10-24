Jalna Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जालना): Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

101. Jalna (जालना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Jalna district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.52%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,32,219 eligible electors, of which 1,76,704 were male, 1,55,513 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 103 service voters had also registered to vote.

Jalna Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 4070 57.44% Arjun Panditrao Khotkar LEADING INC 3016 42.56% Gorantyal Kailas Kisanrao PBP -- 0.00% Pratap Lahane Patil IND -- 0.00% Noorkhan Maheboob Khan IND -- 0.00% Rahul Babanrao Ratnaparkhe PUI -- 0.00% Muneer Khan Pathan IND -- 0.00% Milind Balu Borde BSP -- 0.00% Rashid Abdul Ajij IND -- 0.00% Nade Dnyaneshwar Dagduji IND -- 0.00% Ratan Asaram Landage IND -- 0.00% David Pralhadrao Dhumare NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Vinod Shamson Londhe IND -- 0.00% Tulsabai Shankar Kshirsagar PPI(D) -- 0.00% Ravi Pandurang Mhaske IND -- 0.00% Rekhabai Dhondiram Khande AAP -- 0.00% Kailas Gangadhar Phulari IND -- 0.00% Haresh Dhannulal Bhurewal IND -- 0.00% Baban Govindrao Borde IND -- 0.00% Bhagwan Gowardhan Chavan VBA -- 0.00% Ashok Kharat IND -- 0.00% Arjunrao Dadapatil Bhandarge BMKP -- 0.00% Annasaheb Rambhau Chittekar IND -- 0.00% Arjun Subhash Kanse IND -- 0.00% Bhaskar Sheshrao Borde IND -- 0.00% Bijlabai Vitthal Mhaske IND -- 0.00% George Robinson Shinde IND -- 0.00% Anand Kundlik Mhaske IND -- 0.00% Gautam Gangadhar Kakade AIMIM -- 0.00% Ekbal Ahemad Tajoddin Khan IND -- 0.00% Chhaburao Kaduba Doifode IND -- 0.00% Dwarkabai Kashinath Londhe IND -- 0.00% Juned Yunus Qureshi

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,94,434 eligible electors, of which 1,57,771 were male, 1,36,663 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 103 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,61,974.

Jalna has an elector sex ratio of 880.08.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 296 votes which was 0.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 25.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gorantyal Kailas Kishanrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 20771 votes which was 14.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.17% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 101. Jalna Assembly segment of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Jalna Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 32 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 54.48%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.43%, while it was 54.44 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.95%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 304 polling stations in 101. Jalna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 303.

Extent: 101. Jalna constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalna district of Maharashtra: Jalna Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Waghrul Jahagir, Ramnagar, Jalna (Rural) and Jalna (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jalna is: 19.8578 76.0069.

