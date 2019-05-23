Take the pledge to vote

»
Jalna Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of BJP Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalna (जालना) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
18. Jalna is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.35%. The estimated literacy level of Jalna is 73.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

BJP
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

BJP

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

WON

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,06,798 votes which was 19.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.47% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8,482 votes which was 1.06% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.00% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.

BJP
698019
57.78%
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
INC
365204
30.23%
Autade Vilas Keshavrao
VBA
77158
6.39%
Dr. Sharadchandra Wankhede
NOTA
15637
1.29%
Nota
BSP
9068
0.75%
Mahendra Kachru Sonavane
IND
6170
0.51%
Ratan Aasaram Landge
SBHP
5299
0.44%
Adv. Trimbak Baburao Jadhav
IND
4187
0.35%
Shahadev Mahadev Palve
IND
4081
0.34%
Raju Ashok Gawali
IND
3485
0.29%
Adv.Yogesh Dattu Gullapelli
IND
2844
0.24%
Arun Chintaman Chavan
IND
2679
0.22%
Nade Dnyaneshwar Dagduji
ALP
2643
0.22%
Uttam Dhanu Rathod
BMP
2017
0.17%
Feroz Ali
IND
1763
0.15%
Ahemad Rahim Shaikh
IND
1745
0.14%
Anita Lalchand Khandade (Rajput)
ABS
1567
0.13%
Ganesh Shankar Chandode
IND
1209
0.10%
Annasaheb Devidasrao Ugle
IND
1154
0.10%
Sapkal Lilabai Dharma
IND
1148
0.10%
Sirsath Sham
BRSP
1062
0.09%
Pramod Baburao Kharat

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.89% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalna was: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,66,612 men, 7,45,444 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalna Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Jalna is: 19.9655 75.827

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जालना, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); জলনা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); जालना, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); જલના, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஜல்னா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ఝాల్నా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಜಲ್ನಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ജൽന, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
