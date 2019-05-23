English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jalna Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalna (जालना) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
18. Jalna is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.35%. The estimated literacy level of Jalna is 73.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,06,798 votes which was 19.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.47% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8,482 votes which was 1.06% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.00% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.89% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalna was: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,66,612 men, 7,45,444 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalna Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jalna is: 19.9655 75.827
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जालना, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); জলনা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); जालना, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); જલના, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஜல்னா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ఝాల్నా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಜಲ್ನಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ജൽന, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
BJP
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
BJP
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
WON
Jalna Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
698019
57.78%
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
INC
365204
30.23%
Autade Vilas Keshavrao
VBA
77158
6.39%
Dr. Sharadchandra Wankhede
NOTA
15637
1.29%
Nota
BSP
9068
0.75%
Mahendra Kachru Sonavane
IND
6170
0.51%
Ratan Aasaram Landge
SBHP
5299
0.44%
Adv. Trimbak Baburao Jadhav
IND
4187
0.35%
Shahadev Mahadev Palve
IND
4081
0.34%
Raju Ashok Gawali
IND
3485
0.29%
Adv.Yogesh Dattu Gullapelli
IND
2844
0.24%
Arun Chintaman Chavan
IND
2679
0.22%
Nade Dnyaneshwar Dagduji
ALP
2643
0.22%
Uttam Dhanu Rathod
BMP
2017
0.17%
Feroz Ali
IND
1763
0.15%
Ahemad Rahim Shaikh
IND
1745
0.14%
Anita Lalchand Khandade (Rajput)
ABS
1567
0.13%
Ganesh Shankar Chandode
IND
1209
0.10%
Annasaheb Devidasrao Ugle
IND
1154
0.10%
Sapkal Lilabai Dharma
IND
1148
0.10%
Sirsath Sham
BRSP
1062
0.09%
Pramod Baburao Kharat
