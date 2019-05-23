Jalna Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of BJP Wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Danve Raosaheb Dadarao BJP Danve Raosaheb Dadarao WON

Jalna Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 698019 57.78% Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Won INC 365204 30.23% Autade Vilas Keshavrao VBA 77158 6.39% Dr. Sharadchandra Wankhede NOTA 15637 1.29% Nota BSP 9068 0.75% Mahendra Kachru Sonavane IND 6170 0.51% Ratan Aasaram Landge SBHP 5299 0.44% Adv. Trimbak Baburao Jadhav IND 4187 0.35% Shahadev Mahadev Palve IND 4081 0.34% Raju Ashok Gawali IND 3485 0.29% Adv.Yogesh Dattu Gullapelli IND 2844 0.24% Arun Chintaman Chavan IND 2679 0.22% Nade Dnyaneshwar Dagduji ALP 2643 0.22% Uttam Dhanu Rathod BMP 2017 0.17% Feroz Ali IND 1763 0.15% Ahemad Rahim Shaikh IND 1745 0.14% Anita Lalchand Khandade (Rajput) ABS 1567 0.13% Ganesh Shankar Chandode IND 1209 0.10% Annasaheb Devidasrao Ugle IND 1154 0.10% Sapkal Lilabai Dharma IND 1148 0.10% Sirsath Sham BRSP 1062 0.09% Pramod Baburao Kharat

18. Jalna is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.35%. The estimated literacy level of Jalna is 73.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,06,798 votes which was 19.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.47% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8,482 votes which was 1.06% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.00% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.89% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalna was: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,66,612 men, 7,45,444 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jalna is: 19.9655 75.827Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जालना, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); জলনা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); जालना, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); જલના, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஜல்னா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ఝాల్నా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಜಲ್ನಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ജൽന, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).