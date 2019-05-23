Jalore Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jalore Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME APOI -- -- Ramprasad Jatav BMP -- -- Bhanwerlal RRP -- -- Kaluram SHS -- -- Vijay Shree IND -- -- Kapoora Ram Meena IND -- -- Dinesh Singh IND -- -- Kheta Ram INC -- -- Ratan Devasi NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Bhavaram IND -- -- Nimbaram IND -- -- Bheraram Barar (Meghwal) IND -- -- Mohanlal IND -- -- Lukaram IND -- -- Lakharam Choudhary BJP -- -- Devaji Patel

18. Jalore is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.45%. The estimated literacy level of Jalore is 55%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Devji Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,81,145 votes which was 34.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Devji Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 49,805 votes which was 8.62% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 33.67% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 37.98% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalore was: Devji Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,64,046 men, 8,60,922 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jalore is: 25.3476 72.6261Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जालौर, राजस्थान (Hindi); জালোর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); जालौर, राजस्थान (Marathi); જાલોરે, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ஜலோர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); ఝాలోర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಜಲೋರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ജലോർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)