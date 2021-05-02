Jalpaiguri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

17. Jalpaiguri (जलपाईगुड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Jalpaiguri is part of 3. Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 49.53%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.79%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,61,637 eligible electors, of which 1,31,679 were male, 1,29,958 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalpaiguri in 2021 is 987.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,41,740 eligible electors, of which 1,22,822 were male, 1,18,914 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,101 eligible electors, of which 1,08,243 were male, 99,859 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalpaiguri in 2016 was 605. In 2011, there were 373.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sukhbilas Barma of INC won in this seat by defeating Dharttimohan Roy of TMC by a margin of 5,157 votes which was 2.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.41% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sukhbilas Barma of INC won in this seat defeating Gobinda Chandra Roy of AIFB by a margin of 11,051 votes which was 6.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 17. Jalpaiguri Assembly segment of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jalpaiguri are: Dr Pradip Kumar Barma (TMC), Sukhbilas Barma (INC), Subhash Kumar Sarkar (BSP), Soujit Singha (Piku) (BJP), Iswar Barai (AMB), Palendra Nath Roy (SUCOIC), Prahlad Roy (IND), Rakhi Sarkar (IND), Haridas Biswas (IND), Harekrishna Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.24%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.31%, while it was 85.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 367 polling stations in 17. Jalpaiguri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 280. In 2011 there were 255 polling stations.

EXTENT:

17. Jalpaiguri constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal: 1. Jalpaiguri (M), 2. Arabinda, Bahadur, Boalmari Nandanpur, Garalbari, Kharia, Kharija Berubari-I, Kharija Berubari-II, Mondalghat, Nagar Berubari and South Berubari GPs of CDB Jalpaiguri. It shares an inter-state border with Jalpaiguri.

The total area covered by Jalpaiguri is 362 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalpaiguri is: 26°27’04.0"N 88°42’35.6"E.

