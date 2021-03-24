Jalukbari Candidate List: Key Contests in Jalukbari Assembly Constituency of Assam

Jalukbari Assembly constituency in Kamrup Metro district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jalukbari seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP won from this seat beating Niren Deka of INC by a margin of 85,935 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Himanta Biswa Sarma. of INC won from this this constituency defeating Prodyut Kumar Bora of BJP by a margin of 77,403 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Jalukbari Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Jalukbari constituency are: Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP, Ramen Chandra Borthakur of CONG, Hemanta Kumar Shut of RD