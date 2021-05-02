Jalukbari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

51. Jalukbari (जलुकबरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kamrup Metro district of Assam. It shares a border with . Jalukbari is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,04,415 eligible electors, of which 1,00,378 were male, 1,04,025 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalukbari in 2021 is 1036.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,81,941 eligible electors, of which 91,665 were male, 90,276 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,985 eligible electors, of which 85,214 were male, 82,771 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalukbari in 2016 was 83. In 2011, there were 59.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP won in this seat by defeating Niren Deka of INC by a margin of 85,935 votes which was 55.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 76.62% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Himanta Biswa Sarma. of INC won in this seat defeating Prodyut Kumar Bora of BJP by a margin of 77,403 votes which was 59.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 72.09% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 51. Jalukbari Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Jalukbari are: Romen Chandra Borthakur (INC), Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP), Naba Kumar Nath (IND), Moinul Hoque (IND), Hemanta Kumar Sut (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.34%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.97%, while it was 77.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 51. Jalukbari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 212. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

51. Jalukbari constituency comprises of the following areas of Kamrup Metro district of Assam: Pub-Bongsor mouza in Hajo thana, Sila Sinduri Ghopa mouza (Part) in Jalukbari thana, Sila Sinduri Ghopa mouza (Part) and Borbongsor mouza in Kamalpur thana, Sila Sinduri Ghopa mouza (Part) in Gauhati thana and Ward Nos. 3, 4, 6 and 7 in Gauhati city, in Gauhati sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kamrup Metro.

The total area covered by Jalukbari is 226 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalukbari is: 26°15’09.7"N 91°41’12.5"E.

