Jamalpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

262. Jamalpur (जमालपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Jamalpur is part of 38. Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,35,899 eligible electors, of which 1,19,216 were male, 1,16,676 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jamalpur in 2021 is 979.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,698 eligible electors, of which 1,11,107 were male, 1,05,588 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,055 eligible electors, of which 98,141 were male, 89,917 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamalpur in 2016 was 141. In 2011, there were 103.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Samar Hazra of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Ujjal Pramanick of TMC by a margin of 1,423 votes which was 0.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 44.53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ujjal Pramanick of TMC won in this seat defeating Samar Hazra of CPIM by a margin of 2,543 votes which was 1.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.73% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 262. Jamalpur Assembly segment of Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jamalpur are: Alok Kumar Majhi (TMC), Gaurhari Patra (BSP), Balaram Bapari (BJP), Samar Hazra (CPIM), Kartik Kshetrapal (BJMP), Tarun Kanti Majhi (CPIMLL)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.19%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.64%, while it was 92.17% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 262. Jamalpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 250. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

262. Jamalpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Jamalpur and 2. Mugura GP of CDB Raina-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Jamalpur is 296 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jamalpur is: 23°04’45.8"N 88°01’29.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Jamalpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam