'In the Name of Delhi Elections': As Jamia University Burns, Political Parties Play Blame Game

New Delhi: As Jamia Millia Islamia University continued to burn with hundreds of police barging into the campus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) indulged in blame game.

While Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, said that an AAP MLA was "provoking" the public, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party accused the BJP of practising "cheap" politics.

"An AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslims of the country are with India and are not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," he tweeted in Hindi.

However, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA alluded to by Tiwari, denied the accusations. "Some TV channels have run the news that protesters under my leadership have torched buses, which is wrong. I protested near Shaheen Bagh where nothing untoward happened," he told reporters.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, referred to a video where a cop is seen carrying a container, to allege, "BJP is setting fire in Delhi out of fear of defeat in elections. The AAP is against violence of any kind. This is cheap politics of BJP. In this video, see how the fire is being set under the protection of the police."

In another tweet, Sisodia posted a screenshot of the earlier video, which did not substantiate anything apart from a cop is seen carrying a container. He tweeted: "See this photo .. See who is setting buses and cars on fire... This photo is the biggest proof of the BJP's poor politics... Will BJP leaders give some answers to this?"

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the saffron party was trying to defame it ahead of the assembly polls. "AAP is a peaceful party that believes in democracy and non violence. Whenever the BJP realises it is going to lose (in polls), it indulges in such cheap political tactics," said Singh.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra likened the violence to the Godhra attacks and accused the AAP government of being behind it. He also said that the violence was not less than a terror attack. "This is a terrorist attack. Setting afire a bus which has a CNG cylinder means that there was a conspiracy for a big blast. What do you call this if not a terrorist attack? This fire was started by Amanatullah Khan. They are readying to repeat Godhra incident in Delhi," he said.

CM Kejriwal said the Delhi government is doing everything possible at its end to restore peace. "Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence shud be identified and punished (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates. A news agency said that the officers had entered "to nab some outsiders, who had entered the premises to hide".

Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students. There was a heavy deployment of police in and around the campus.

Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.

