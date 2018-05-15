Jamkhandi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud Wins

Live Status INC Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Jamkhandi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,98,957 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 99,883 are male, 98,929 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 68%.INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,152 votes (16.05%) securing 37.3% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.64%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,690 votes (18.02%) registering 54.86% of the votes polled. In 2018 this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.98%.Check the table below for Jamkhandi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting