Jamkhandi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud Wins

Live election result of 21 Jamkhandi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Jamkhandi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:51 PM IST
Jamkhandi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,98,957 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 99,883 are male, 98,929 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 68%.
Live Status INC Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC4924532.13%Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud
BJP4645030.31%Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao
IND2446115.96%Nirani Sangmesh Rudrappa
IND1975312.89%Dalawai Shrishail Murari
PPP51673.37%Parashuram Maharajanavar
JSP(K)15240.99%Komar Muttappa Hanamappa
IND12000.78%Parathanahalli Toufiq
JD(S)8490.55%Sadashiv Kalal
IND6430.42%Ramappa Shetteppa Shinge
IND6200.40%Mustafa Mohammad Hanif Jagirdar
SHS5450.36%Vasudev Paras
IND4620.30%Nagappa Arjun Talwar
IND3990.26%Gopal Hanmant Gurav @ Pujari
NOTA3790.25%Nota
IND3540.23%Lakshman Gangappa Chinagundi
BJSC2820.18%Shrikant Apparao Mudhole
IND2790.18%Kamaruddin Murasal
SJPA2470.16%Masali Rajesab Buranasab
IND1960.13%Malagundi Gurappa Nandeppa
IND1300.08%Hanamant Muttanna Malapur
IND810.05%Hanamant Yallappa Mandaagani

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,152 votes (16.05%) securing 37.3% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.64%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,690 votes (18.02%) registering 54.86% of the votes polled. In 2018 this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.98%.

Check the table below for Jamkhandi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

