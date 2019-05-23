English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jammalamadugu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jammalamadugu (జమ్మలమడుగు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jammalamadugu (జమ్మలమడుగు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
131. Jammalamadugu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,37,577 voters of which 1,16,382 are male and 1,21,169 are female and 26 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jammalamadugu, recorded a voter turnout of 85.4%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.3% and in 2009, 84.4% of Jammalamadugu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 12,167 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled. Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala polled a total of 1,96,416 (48.42%) votes.
INC's Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipiralla won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 7384 (4.24%) votes. Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipiralla polled 1,74,338 which was 48.42% of the total votes polled.
Jammalamadugu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: जम्मुलामडुगु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and జమ్మలమడుగు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jammalamadugu, recorded a voter turnout of 85.4%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.3% and in 2009, 84.4% of Jammalamadugu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Jammalamadugu Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Arigela Chinnagari Vinay Kumar
INC
--
--
Vennapusa Sulochana
BJP
--
--
Rotikadi Ramakrishna
PPOI
--
--
Pogaku Hanumantha Reddy
SFB
--
--
Poreddy Maheswara Reddy
AYCP
--
--
Anna Vijaya Shekar
BCUF
--
--
Vongala Nagendrudu
TDP
--
--
Rama Subba Reddy Ponnapureddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
PSHP
--
--
Sudheer Reddy Maram Reddy
RJD
--
--
Vempalaku Ramanjaneyulu
IND
--
--
Abdul Khadhar Shaik
IND
--
--
Naga Subba Reddy Vela
IND
--
--
S.Sudhakar Reddy
IND
--
--
Venkata Krishnareddy Lakkireddy
YSRCP
--
--
Mule Sudheer Reddy
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 12,167 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled. Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala polled a total of 1,96,416 (48.42%) votes.
INC's Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipiralla won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 7384 (4.24%) votes. Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipiralla polled 1,74,338 which was 48.42% of the total votes polled.
Jammalamadugu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: जम्मुलामडुगु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and జమ్మలమడుగు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results