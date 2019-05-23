Jammalamadugu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jammalamadugu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Arigela Chinnagari Vinay Kumar INC -- -- Vennapusa Sulochana BJP -- -- Rotikadi Ramakrishna PPOI -- -- Pogaku Hanumantha Reddy SFB -- -- Poreddy Maheswara Reddy AYCP -- -- Anna Vijaya Shekar BCUF -- -- Vongala Nagendrudu TDP -- -- Rama Subba Reddy Ponnapureddy NOTA -- -- Nota PSHP -- -- Sudheer Reddy Maram Reddy RJD -- -- Vempalaku Ramanjaneyulu IND -- -- Abdul Khadhar Shaik IND -- -- Naga Subba Reddy Vela IND -- -- S.Sudhakar Reddy IND -- -- Venkata Krishnareddy Lakkireddy YSRCP -- -- Mule Sudheer Reddy

131. Jammalamadugu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,37,577 voters of which 1,16,382 are male and 1,21,169 are female and 26 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jammalamadugu, recorded a voter turnout of 85.4%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.3% and in 2009, 84.4% of Jammalamadugu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 12,167 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled. Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala polled a total of 1,96,416 (48.42%) votes.INC's Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipiralla won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 7384 (4.24%) votes. Adi Narayana Reddy Chadipiralla polled 1,74,338 which was 48.42% of the total votes polled.Jammalamadugu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: जम्मुलामडुगु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and జమ్మలమడుగు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)