J&K Assembly Elections 'Not Possible' in June, Election Commission May Move Date to November

The government has reportedly cited the Ramzan Yatra, tourism season and Bakarwal migration as reasons for further delay in elections.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
J&K Assembly Elections 'Not Possible' in June, Election Commission May Move Date to November
People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir may not be held in June, a top government source on Friday. The source added that the Election Commission could move the date to November.

The government has reportedly cited the Ramzan Yatra, tourism season and Bakarwal migration as reasons for further delay in elections.

The state has been under President's rule following the expiry of six months of Governor's rule in December. The 87-member state assembly plunged into a political crisis after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support to the PDP government led by Mehbooba Mufti in June last year.

Earlier in March, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that a three-member panel of observers would assess the security situation for holding assembly election later.
