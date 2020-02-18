Jammu and Kashmir CEO Issues Notification for Phase-II of Panchayat Bypolls

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer on Monday issued notification for holding the second phase of panchayat by-elections in 55 blocks of 14 districts of the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

The by-election for 12,650 panches and sarpanches in Jammu and Kashmir is to be held in eight phases from March 5 to March 20.

J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar had on Saturday issued the notification for the first phase of the eight-phase of bypolls

