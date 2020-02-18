English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Jammu and Kashmir CEO Issues Notification for Phase-II of Panchayat Bypolls
The by-election for 12,650 panches and sarpanches in Jammu and Kashmir is to be held in eight phases from March 5 to March 20.
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer on Monday issued notification for holding the second phase of panchayat by-elections in 55 blocks of 14 districts of the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.
J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar had on Saturday issued the notification for the first phase of the eight-phase of bypolls
