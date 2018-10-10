Voting in the 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second phase of local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir is being held on Wednesday. Voters were seen queuing up outside polling booths from early morning to cast their votes. The polling time has been increased by one hour. It began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm.The polling percentage remains low, with 0.8% in Srinagar and 0.6% in Anantnag till 10am. In comparison, Kathua had recorded 39.4% and Reasi 35.7%. Till about 8 am, 14 percent turnout was reported from the Ramban district and 12.92 per cent from the Kishtwar district.By 10 am, 623 males and 503 women went to vote in Sumbal in Bandipore district, a 14.16 per cent turnout. There is no polling taking place in three municipalities of Budgam district due to the absence of candidates and opponents. The election was originally scheduled to happen in the second phase.Meanwhile, a BJP candidate died of heart attack when he was about to cast his vote in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a PTI report said. Azad Singh Raju, 62, a former employee of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, died at a local polling station before casting his vote. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.The officials said that security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the elections which will take place from 6 am to 4 pm. They said the voting would take place at 544 polling stations across the state and would end at 4 pm.Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir region as voting for 13 districts is underway. The mobile internet speed has also been reduced to 2G in rest of the Kashmir, ANI reported.A total of 1,029 candidates — 881 in Jammu division and 148 in Kashmir division — are in the fray for 263 municipal wards, including 49 in Kashmir and 214 in Jammu. A total of 65 candidates - 61 of them from Kashmir valley - have already won the polls uncontested, while in 56 wards all in the valley - no nomination was received, so no polling is taking place in those places, they said.As many as 270 polling stations have been designated for voting in Kashmir Division and 274 in Jammu Division, they added.The officials said the total electorate in these wards is 346,980 — 128,104 in Jammu Division belonging to 18 Municipal bodies and 218,876 in Kashmir Division of five Municipal bodies. They said massive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. The elections, covering 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh, are being held in four phases.The National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the CPI(M) have boycotted the polls to protest the the legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court. The government has declared holiday on the day of poll in the municipal areas concerned to enable voters cast their vote.