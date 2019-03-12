English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jammu & Kashmir BJP Backs EC's Decision to Defer Assembly Polls in State
Jammu & Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said that the terror attacks in Pulwama and Jammu bus stand had caused fear and panic among the people and in such a situation, the EC might have thought it fit to hold Lok Sabha election followed by assembly polls.
File photo of BJP leader Jitendra Singh (L) and party J & K chief Ravinder Raina at a press conference, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Jammu: The Jammu & Kashmir unit of the BJP on Tuesday supported the Election Commission's (EC) decision to defer assembly election in the state due to security reasons.
The Election Commission had on Sunday announced the schedule for Lok Sabha election but decided to defer the assembly elections in J-K drawing sharp reactions from leaders of various political parties in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said criticism by some parties, who had boycotted the recently held panchayat and urban local bodies elections, was not justified.
"Though the BJP was ready for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls, we welcome the decision of the EC to conduct parliamentary elections alone," state BJP president Ravinder Raina said here.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of inaugurating the party's election office for Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency here, Raina said the terror attacks in Pulwama and Jammu bus stand besides the continuous shelling by Pakistan along the borders had caused fear and panic among the people.
"In such a situation, the EC might had thought it fit to hold Lok Sabha election followed by assembly polls. We welcome whatever the decision has been taken because the lives and property of the citizens are more important than anything else," he said.
"Conducting parliamentary elections is more easy than the Assembly elections. We have only six Lok Sabha seats, while the state assembly has 87 seats and it was bound to put pressure on the security apparatus," he said.
"The NC (National Conference) and the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) who boycotted the elections are power hungry," he added.
Raina said that both the parties were pained by the government action against separatists and stressed that all anti-nationals would be
jailed.
Reacting to Congress president Rahul Gandhi allegedly referring Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as "ji", Raina said the "DNA of congress" was "faulty".
"It is a party of traitors. His (Gandhi's) statement shows that it is a party for terrorists like Azhar, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Pakistan," the BJP leader said.
Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, on the occasion, said BJP had also favoured that the general and assembly polls be held in a phased manner in view of the security situation.
"Governor rule is not a permanent solution and state election needs to be held as soon as possible to restore the democratically elected government," he said.
Earlier, addressing the party workers, Raina said the opening of the election office marks the beginning of "victory campaign" of the party for the parliamentary elections.
"The policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have touched the lives of all persons who were neglected for the consecutive decades since independence," he said.
"Today PM Modi is the first choice of common public," he said exhorting confidence that the party will increase its tally compared to the last parliamentary elections.
"BJP is going to win the maximum seats in general elections in whole of India and the state of Jammu & Kashmir will also contribute in the grand win with maximum seats," Raina said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
