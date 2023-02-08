Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a massive dip in terror incidents and now has a sanctioned strength of 4,985 for village defence groups, the ministry of home affairs said in Rajya Sabha. It said every team will not have more than 15 members.

“At present, the sanctioned strength of village defence groups (VDG) is 4,985, out of which 4,153 VDGs have been constituted. The ministry of home affairs vide its letter dated March 2, 2022, has decided that there will be not more than 15 members in each VDG. The members shall be designated as village defence guard,” the MHA said in a reply.

“Persons heading/coordinating the VDGs in “more vulnerable areas” will be paid Rs 4,500 per month and those who are members of the VDGs on a voluntary basis will be paid a uniform rate of Rs 4,000 per month,” the ministry said.

It also added that the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) had imparted necessary training to 948 VDG members in collaboration with Rajouri district police from January 6 to 25.

What will the VDGs have?

The VDG will consist of those who have a valid arms licence and to whom weapons have been provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police – determined by the district magistrate/SSP – keeping in view the volunteers’ credentials, population of the village, its location and security requirements. Also, those who have a valid arms licence and weapons or are willing to purchase weapons on their own. This is a reimbursement scheme and is based on authenticated monthly claims furnished by the J&K administration.

Drugs smuggled through Pakistan and Afghanistan

In a separate reply, the MHA said the NIA was probing cases where it had found that drugs smuggled from Pakistan and Afghanistan were supplied to J&K.

“However, there is no clear evidence of drugs being smuggled from across the border – Pakistan and Afghanistan – in these cases. In 12 cases registered by the NIA, it has been revealed that drugs were smuggled through Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the ministry said.

