Jamnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam BJP Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam LEADING

Jamnagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Sumbhania Aamin Abasbhai NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sapariya Vijaykumar Mansukhbhai IND -- -- Sahdevsinh Dilipsinh Chudasamama IND -- -- Valabhbhai Chanabhai Sojitra (V. C. Patel) IND -- -- Sama Yusuf BSP -- -- Sunil Jethalal Vaghela IND -- -- Alimamad Ishakbhai Palani IND -- -- Kachchhi Daud Natha Sumara IND -- -- Rabari Karshanbhai Jeshabhai IND -- -- Amandbhai Patel IND -- -- Aamin Mamadbhai Safiya IND -- -- Ashok Chavda IND -- -- Makrani Ajazahmed IND -- -- Bhanderi Amarshibhai Chhaganbhai IND -- -- Nakum Narmadaben Khodalal IND -- -- Dalvadi Nakum Rasik Lalji IND -- -- Donga Jayantilal Arjanbhai IND -- -- Jahid Aavad Jami IND -- -- Chavda Shamji Babubhai IND -- -- Chauhan Dhiraj Kantilal IND -- -- Popatputra Rafik Abubakar IND -- -- Bathvar Nanji Amarshi IND -- -- Bharkhani Karabhai Jivabhai IND -- -- Bhavnaba Jadeja BJP -- -- Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam Leading IND -- -- Bharat Ramjibhai Dagara IND -- -- Baxi Mrudul Ashwinkumar INC -- -- Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai

12. Jamnagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.03% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.12%. The estimated literacy level of Jamnagar is 73.65%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,75,289 votes which was 20.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 25 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26,418 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.33% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.79% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jamnagar was: Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,71,003 men, 6,99,937 women and 12 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jamnagar is: 22.25 70Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जामनगर, गुजरात (Hindi); জামনগর, গুজরাত (Bengali); जामनगर, गुजरात (Marathi); જામનગર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); ஜாம்நகர், குஜராத் (Tamil); జామ్ నగర్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಜಾಮ್​ ನಗರ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ജാംനഗർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam)