Jamnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamnagar (જામનગર) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Jamnagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.03% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.12%. The estimated literacy level of Jamnagar is 73.65%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,75,289 votes which was 20.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 25 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26,418 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.33% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.79% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jamnagar was: Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,71,003 men, 6,99,937 women and 12 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jamnagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jamnagar is: 22.25 70
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जामनगर, गुजरात (Hindi); জামনগর, গুজরাত (Bengali); जामनगर, गुजरात (Marathi); જામનગર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); ஜாம்நகர், குஜராத் (Tamil); జామ్ నగర్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಜಾಮ್ ನಗರ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ജാംനഗർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Jamnagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Sumbhania Aamin Abasbhai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sapariya Vijaykumar Mansukhbhai
IND
--
--
Sahdevsinh Dilipsinh Chudasamama
IND
--
--
Valabhbhai Chanabhai Sojitra (V. C. Patel)
IND
--
--
Sama Yusuf
BSP
--
--
Sunil Jethalal Vaghela
IND
--
--
Alimamad Ishakbhai Palani
IND
--
--
Kachchhi Daud Natha Sumara
IND
--
--
Rabari Karshanbhai Jeshabhai
IND
--
--
Amandbhai Patel
IND
--
--
Aamin Mamadbhai Safiya
IND
--
--
Ashok Chavda
IND
--
--
Makrani Ajazahmed
IND
--
--
Bhanderi Amarshibhai Chhaganbhai
IND
--
--
Nakum Narmadaben Khodalal
IND
--
--
Dalvadi Nakum Rasik Lalji
IND
--
--
Donga Jayantilal Arjanbhai
IND
--
--
Jahid Aavad Jami
IND
--
--
Chavda Shamji Babubhai
IND
--
--
Chauhan Dhiraj Kantilal
IND
--
--
Popatputra Rafik Abubakar
IND
--
--
Bathvar Nanji Amarshi
IND
--
--
Bharkhani Karabhai Jivabhai
IND
--
--
Bhavnaba Jadeja
BJP
--
--
Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam
IND
--
--
Bharat Ramjibhai Dagara
IND
--
--
Baxi Mrudul Ashwinkumar
INC
--
--
Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai
