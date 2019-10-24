Jamner Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जामनेर)

9. Jamner (जामनेर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Raver Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,08,819 eligible electors, of which 1,60,960 were male, 1,47,855 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 351 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,78,356 eligible electors, of which 1,46,065 were male, 1,32,286 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 351 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,47,939.

Jamner has an elector sex ratio of 918.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Girish Dattatray Mahajan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 35768 votes which was 18.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.15% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mahajan Girish Dattatray of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7517 votes which was 4.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.16% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 19. Jamner Assembly segment of Raver Lok Sabha constituency. Raver Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 5 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.11%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.96%, while it was 71.6 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.85%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 321 polling stations in 19. Jamner constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 299.

Extent: 19. Jamner constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Jamner Tehsil, 2 Pachora Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Kurhad

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jamner is: 20.7343 75.7698.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jamner results.

