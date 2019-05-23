Jamshedpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jamshedpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME Nota -- -- Nota JMM -- -- Champai Soren IND -- -- Sarita Anand IND -- -- Shailesh Kumar Singh IND -- -- Rakesh Kumar BJP -- -- Bidyut Baran Mahato AMB -- -- Angad Mahato SUCI -- -- Panmani Singh PPI(D) -- -- Chandra Shekhar Mahato BPCP -- -- Qamar Raza Khan BPHP -- -- Asjadullah Imran IND -- -- Mubion Khan BSP -- -- Ashraf Hussain JP (N) -- -- Shekh Akhir Uddin JHKP -- -- Ranjit Kumar Singh RTRP -- -- Mahesh Kumar CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Malay Kumar Mahato ANP -- -- Sabita Kaibarto APOI -- -- Subrat Kumar Pradhan IND -- -- Deepak Kumar Giri IND -- -- Dinesh Mahato IND -- -- Asit Kumar Singh JPP -- -- Surya Singh Besra AITC -- -- Anjana Mahata

9. Jamshedpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29%. The estimated literacy level of Jamshedpur is 75.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bidyut Baran Mahato of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMMP candidate by a margin of 99,876 votes which was 9.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.24% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Arjun Munda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 1,19,663 votes which was 16.96% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 45.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 26 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.12% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jamshedpur was: Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,11,632 men, 7,70,030 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jamshedpur is: 22.8015 86.203Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जमशेदपुर, झारखंड (Hindi); জামশেদপুর, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); जमशेदपूर, झारखंड (Marathi); જમશેરપુર, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ஜம்செட்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జంషేద్ పూర్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಜೇಮ್​ಶೇಡ್​ ಪುರ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam)