Jamtara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamtara (जमात्रा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamtara (जमात्रा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
9. Jamtara (जमात्रा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Jamtara (जामताड़ा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Jamtara is part of 2. Dumka Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 55.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.73%.
In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,76,984 eligible electors, of which 1,43,685 were male, 1,33,298 female and 1 voters of the third gender.
Among the first-time voters in Jamtara, there are 10331 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 5736 are male, 4595 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1703 voters in the 80+ age category and 3787 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,44,034 eligible electors, of which 1,28,264 were male, 1,15,769 female and 1 voters of the third gender.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,16,606.
Jamtara has an elector sex ratio of 927.71.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Irfan Ansari of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9137 votes which was 4.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.17% in 2014 in the seat.
In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12,843 votes which was 9.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 46.6% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JMM got the most votes and the in the 9. Jamtara Assembly segment of Dumka Lok Sabha constituency. Dumka Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Soren.
Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.63%, while it was 62.21% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 366 polling stations in 9. Jamtara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 327.
Extent: 9. Jamtara constituency comprises of the following areas of Jamtara district of Jharkhand: Jamtara police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Karmatanr, Sahajpur, Pindari, Lakhanpur, Rataniya, Rampurbhitra and Kajra) and Narayanpur police station in Jamrara subdivision.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jamtara is: 23.99 86.6422.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jamtara results.
