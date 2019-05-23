English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jamui Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Chirag Kumar Paswan of LJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamui (जमुई) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
40. Jamui is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.45%. The estimated literacy level of Jamui is 61.3%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag Kumar Paswan of LJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 85,947 votes which was 11.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 36.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bhudeo Choudhary of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 29,797 votes which was 5.57% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 33.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 38.13% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jamui was: Chirag Kumar Paswan (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,28,406 men, 7,22,499 women and 31 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jamui Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jamui is: 24.755 86.2934
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जमुई, बिहार (Hindi); জামুই, বিহার (Bengali); जमुई, बिहार (Marathi); જમુઇ, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஜமுய், பீகார் (Tamil); జముయి, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಜಮುಯ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ജമൂയ്, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Jamui Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
LJP
528771
55.76%
Chirag Kumar Paswan
RLSP
287716
30.34%
Bhudeo Choudhary
NOTA
39450
4.16%
Nota
BSP
31598
3.33%
Upendra Ravidas
IND
16701
1.76%
Subhash Paswan
IND
14612
1.54%
Virendra Kumar
BMP
10616
1.12%
Vishnu Priya
BHDP
8273
0.87%
Ajay Kumar
HND
6545
0.69%
Valamiki Pasavan
SUCI
3999
0.42%
Pankaj Kumar Das
