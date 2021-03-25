Jamunamukh Candidate List: Key Contests in Jamunamukh Assembly Constituency of Assam

Jamunamukh Assembly constituency in Hojai district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Jamunamukh seat is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Abdur Rahim Ajmal of AIUDF won from this seat beating Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of IND by a margin of 13,404 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Mohammed Sirajuddin Ajmal of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of INC by a margin of 12,726 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Nowgong Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Jamunamukh Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Jamunamukh constituency are: Sadiqulla Bhuyan of AGP, Sirajuddin Ajmal of AIUDF, Dilwara Begum Choudhury of RD