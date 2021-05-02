Jamunamukh Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

90. Jamunamukh (जमुनामुख), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Hojai district of Assam. It shares a border with . Jamunamukh is part of 10. Nowgong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,21,831 eligible electors, of which 1,14,496 were male, 1,07,331 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jamunamukh in 2021 is 937.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,82,887 eligible electors, of which 97,876 were male, 85,008 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,977 eligible electors, of which 81,911 were male, 74,066 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamunamukh in 2016 was 65. In 2011, there were 50.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Abdur Rahim Ajmal of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of IND by a margin of 13,404 votes which was 8.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 42.57% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mohammed Sirajuddin Ajmal of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of INC by a margin of 12,726 votes which was 10.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 50.08% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 90. Jamunamukh Assembly segment of Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Jamunamukh are: Sadik Ullah Bhuyan (AGP), Siraj Uddin Ajmal (AIUDF), Rezwan Ahmed (TMC), Jahirul Islam Laskar (JDU), Bodrul Hoque (AJP), Abdul Kadir (IND), Abdul Malik Borbhuyan (IND), Gauri Kuwar (IND), Siraj Uddin (IND), Diluwara Begum Chowdhury (IND), Nashir Uddin Laskar (IND), Noor Ahmed (IND), Badar Uddin (IND), Hari Mohan Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.91%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.31%, while it was 78.45% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 90. Jamunamukh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 204. In 2011 there were 202 polling stations.

EXTENT:

90. Jamunamukh constituency comprises of the following areas of Hojai district of Assam: Jamunamukh mouza in Jamunamukh thana and Morajhar thana in Nowgong sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Hojai.

The total area covered by Jamunamukh is 457 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jamunamukh is: 26°06’28.4"N 92°53’46.0"E.

