Jamuria Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

279. Jamuria (जमुरिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Jamuria is part of 40. Asansol Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,21,325 eligible electors, of which 1,15,090 were male, 1,06,232 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jamuria in 2021 is 923.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,99,103 eligible electors, of which 1,06,953 were male, 92,150 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,316 eligible electors, of which 96,789 were male, 78,527 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamuria in 2016 was 83. In 2011, there were 45.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jahanara Khan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating V. Sivadasan (Dasu) of TMC by a margin of 7,757 votes which was 5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 43.28% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jahanara Khan of CPIM won in this seat defeating Prabhat Kumar Chatterjee of TMC by a margin of 13,873 votes which was 10.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.82% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 279. Jamuria Assembly segment of Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jamuria are: Aishe Ghosh (CPIM), Tapas Kumar Roy (BJP), Bhanu Pratap Sharma (BSP), Hareram Singh (TMC), Gouri Sankar Banerjee (JDU), Lakhiram Hansda (BJMP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.84%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.05%, while it was 78.24% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 303 polling stations in 279. Jamuria constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 244. In 2011 there were 224 polling stations.

EXTENT:

279. Jamuria constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. Jamuria (M), 2. CDB Jamuria and 3. Ratibati GP of CDB Raniganj. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Jamuria is 222 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jamuria is: 23°43’08.0"N 87°06’42.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Jamuria results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam