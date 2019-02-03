Jan Akanksha Rally LIVE: Rahul Promises Gathbandhan Sarkar in Delhi, Patna After Tejashwi Backs Him to be PM

Rahul Gandhi greets the crowd at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday.



Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which also comprises RJD, RLSP and HAM of former chief minister Manjhi. The state unit of the Congress, relegated to the status of a marginal player ever since Mandal politics burst on the scene in the 1990s - appears to have shed its ennui and has organised the major show of strength. Congress CMs Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath from from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh respectively - the three Hindi heartland states wrested by the party from BJP in December - also attended the rally.



BPCC sources said party leaders held at least 400 public meetings across the state in the recent past in a bid to galvanize support for the rally, which would serve as a veritable sounding of bugle for the Lok Sabha polls which may be announced next month.



This was the first public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar after he took over as the party president a little over a year ago and this has led to palpable enthusiasm among young cadre, who have put up colourful posters across the city, many of these taking jibes at the Narendra Modi government with earthy slogans.



Some others had stoked minor controversies by depicting Gandhi as deities like Lord Siva and Lord Rama.



AICC in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil, said the rally will create history. “It is for the first time in three decades that the Congress is holding its own rally in Gandhi Maidan. Though our top leaders like Sonia Gandhi have, in the recent past, spoken at rallies organized by coalitions of which we are a part,” he said.



Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the rally. According to Superintendent of Police, Patna, Garima Malik, nearly 3,000 police personnel, including constables, sub-inspectors and officers of DSP rank would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order even as a temporary outpost has been set up in the vicinity of the venue of the rally.



In addition, Quick Response Teams and Anti-Terrorist Squad were deployed inside the sprawling Gandhi Maidan where more than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a close watch on movement of people, Malik added.



