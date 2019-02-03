Jan Akanksha Rally LIVE: Rahul Promises Gathbandhan Sarkar in Delhi, Patna After Tejashwi Backs Him to be PM

Rahul Gandhi promises central tag for Patna University | Rahul Gandhi promises central tag for Patna University, and asks Modi where are the jobs that his government promised. Gandhi says Modi keeps talking about his baseless schemes, but has done nothing for Patna University. “He keeps talking nonsense, but has not given education or jobs to the youth of Bihar. Modi ji, you said you'll provide 2 Lakh jobs every year. Did anyone receive jobs? No."
Addressing the first public meeting organized by the party in the city in nearly three decades, Gandhi said the "meagre" amount of Rs 17 per day that will be given to farmers by the Modi government was an insult. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had maintained suspense over whether he would attend, shared the stage with the Congress chief and endorsed him as the next Prime Minister. But he also reminded Rahul and the Congress party that the onus lies on them to take along all the other parties, in a subtle hint on seat sharing in the state.
Rahul Gandhi addresses the rally in Patna.
Rahul Gandhi is now addressing the crowd. He says that Modi makes big promises, but the reality is that he is giving farmers only Rs 17 per day. This, he says, translates to just Rs 3.50 for a member of a farmer’s family. But Modi gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani, Rs 35,000 crore to Nirav Modi and Rs 10,000 crore to Vijay Mallya, Gandhi claims.
The first thing I did, after assuming the charge as the CM, was waiving off the farm loan. Today is 3 Feb, till 3 March we will waive off the farm loan of 30 lakh farmers. After March 3, we will waive off farm loan of rest of the 15 lakh farmers.
Congress President RahulGandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he arrives at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar.
Congress President RahulGandhi arrives at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna to address the hundreds of people gathered for the Jan Akanksha rally.
Visuals from Gandhi Maidan in Patna where Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address party's 'Jan Akanksha' Rally.
It has been alleged that the posters were put up by the Congress supporters. It also depicts Rahul Gandhi as Lord Rama and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Goddess Durga, who had slain the demon king Mahishasura.
A day ahead of a rally by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here, the Bihar Congress on Saturday disowned posters where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been depicted as Mahishasura. The posters, which have been allegedly put up by Congress supporters, have drawn the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It also depicts Gandhi as Lord Rama and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Goddess Durga, who had slain the demon king Mahishasura.
Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the rally. According to Superintendent of Police, Patna, Garima Malik, nearly 3,000 police personnel, including constables, sub-inspectors and officers of DSP rank would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order even as a temporary outpost has been set up in the vicinity of the venue of the rally. In addition, Quick Response Teams and Anti-Terrorist Squad would be deployed inside the sprawling Gandhi Maidan where more than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a close watch on movement of people.
This would be the first public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar after he took over as the party president a little over a year ago and this has led to palpable enthusiasm among young cadre, who have put up colourful posters across the city, many of these taking jibes at the Narendra Modi government with earthy slogans. Some others have stoked minor controversies by depicting Gandhi as deities like Lord Siva and Lord Rama.
Rahul Gandhi greets the crowd at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday.
Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which also comprises RJD, RLSP and HAM of former chief minister Manjhi. The state unit of the Congress, relegated to the status of a marginal player ever since Mandal politics burst on the scene in the 1990s - appears to have shed its ennui and has organised the major show of strength. Congress CMs Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath from from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh respectively - the three Hindi heartland states wrested by the party from BJP in December - also attended the rally.
BPCC sources said party leaders held at least 400 public meetings across the state in the recent past in a bid to galvanize support for the rally, which would serve as a veritable sounding of bugle for the Lok Sabha polls which may be announced next month.
This was the first public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar after he took over as the party president a little over a year ago and this has led to palpable enthusiasm among young cadre, who have put up colourful posters across the city, many of these taking jibes at the Narendra Modi government with earthy slogans.
Some others had stoked minor controversies by depicting Gandhi as deities like Lord Siva and Lord Rama.
AICC in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil, said the rally will create history. “It is for the first time in three decades that the Congress is holding its own rally in Gandhi Maidan. Though our top leaders like Sonia Gandhi have, in the recent past, spoken at rallies organized by coalitions of which we are a part,” he said.
Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the rally. According to Superintendent of Police, Patna, Garima Malik, nearly 3,000 police personnel, including constables, sub-inspectors and officers of DSP rank would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order even as a temporary outpost has been set up in the vicinity of the venue of the rally.
In addition, Quick Response Teams and Anti-Terrorist Squad were deployed inside the sprawling Gandhi Maidan where more than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a close watch on movement of people, Malik added.
