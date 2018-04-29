GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jan Akrosh Rally LIVE: PM Didn't Utter a Word on Doklam During His 'No Agenda' China Visit, Says Rahul Gandhi

News18.com | April 29, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
Event Highlights

We will keep track of major news events in India and across the world through this live blog. Stay tuned for latest updates

Big news right now: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government at his party’s Jan Akrosh Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Setting the stage for the big 2019 battle, Rahul Gandhi questioned the PM’s silence on the Doklam issue during his recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking before him, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh also accused Modi of not fulfilling the promises he made in 2014.
Apr 29, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)

Modi said Congress hasn't done anything in 70 years. Give me 60 months and I will change India forever…. RSS and BJP spread violence whereas Congress believes in love. In 70 years, we have strived to provide security to Indians, including minorities. This is our work and that's what Congress has given to India: Rahul Gandhi

Apr 29, 2018 12:42 pm (IST)

Apr 29, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)

Indian PM is having tea with Chinese president without a single agenda. In Doklam, China is making helipads and extending airport. The Indian PM is there in China without agenda conducting discussions… Our PM hasn't spoken a single word on Doklam in China. This is unprecedented in 70 years. Indira ji, Jawaharlal ji, Inder Gujral ji and many others have never done something like this: Rahul Gandhi

Apr 29, 2018 12:33 pm (IST)

For the first time in 70 years, a PM said on foreign land that women are not safe in the country. BJP's own people torture girls in Unnao and a small girl gets raped and killed in Jammu, but not a single word from the PM: Rahul Gandhi

Apr 29, 2018 12:31 pm (IST)

“Without Congress party, farmers of India cannot live. If Congress wasn't there, all lands of Indians would have been snatched by PM Modi,” says Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 29, 2018 12:30 pm (IST)

Recap of Sonia Gandhi’s Speech | Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi mounted a sharp attack on the Modi government, saying the roots of corruption have become stronger in the NDA regime. Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, she questioned what happened to his "Na khaoonga, na khane doonga" (will not engage in corruption myself, nor allow others) slogan. She charged the government with muzzling dissenting voices, weakening institutions and dividing communities eyeing poll gains. "Judiciary is passing through an unprecedented crisis. Media can't play is role, it is being stopped from doing so... It is a sensitive phase we need to take seriously... We will fight this on behalf of the people," she told the gathering.

Apr 29, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)

“I have told Modi ji personally that please waive off the loans of farmers in India, especially states like MP, Rajasthan, etc. Modi ji did not even bother to reply to me. Siddaramaiah had waived off loans in 10 days. This is the different,” says Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 29, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)

“India is being the highest unemployment in last eight years now. The Gabbar Singh Tax has broken the spine of the middle income group and small scale entrepreneurs. China gives employment to 50,000 individuals in 24 hours, but we give employment to just 450 people,” says Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 29, 2018 12:21 pm (IST)

RSS being given prime roles everywhere. All institutions are being destroyed: Rahul Gandhi at Jan Akrosh Rally

Apr 29, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)

India is a country of mandir, masjid and churches. It's a religious country. When we go to places of worship, we bow down before truth. If India bows down, then it is only before truth and nothing else. The country listens to the speeches made by the PM and tries to look for truth. But there is none. In Karnataka, Modi speaks about corruption. Yeddyurappa, who has been to jail, stands just beside Modi: Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 29, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

“Wherever I go, I speak to people. I only ask one question — are you happy? The answer is ‘no, we are angry with the government and we are pained’. We are a country of astha and values which stands on the cornerstone of truth… Modi loves to promise. Wherever he goes, he will promise. Whether it's corruption or farmers, he has endless promises. But never fulfils them.”

Apr 29, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is now addressing the Jan Akrosh Rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. He begins with thanking those present for participating in the event.

Apr 29, 2018 12:11 pm (IST)

Manmohan Singh talks about the recent attempt to bring in no-confidence motion. “Shameful tactics were employed by the ruling party to halt the no-confidence motion proposed by the opposition. Now we all have to raise our voice together. All institutions are under threat now. Look at Parliament and how it was not allow to function… Whatever is happening in banks is in front of you. People like Nirav Modi have cheated us of thousands of crores and has managed to escape the country.  We need to strengthen the democracy and also strengthen the Indian National Congress.”

Apr 29, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)

Modi has not been able to fulfil any of his promises. Look at the big unfulfilled promise of jobs. The fact is unemployment is rising at a great speed. In college and universities, students are dreading future without jobs. They had promised that petrol and diesel rates will go down. Though prices of crude oil has gone down in other countries, we are only seeing increasing prices: Manmohan Singh

Apr 29, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)

Former PM Manmohan Singh begins addressing the Jan Akrosh Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. “Modi government had promised a lot in 2014. Farmers constitute almost 35% of the population. Farmers are being pressured under rising debts and loans. It's time now that under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi we strive the change the scenario of India,” he says.

Apr 29, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

Look at the diesel and petrol prices. Each and every woman is battling great odds to live a normal life. Congress leaders sacrificed everything to make a country we all can be proud of. But in these four years, everything has been finished. It's sad to see that in today's India, there is growing violence. Entire country is going through a violent phase. We need strong and unbiased institutions, but since Modi government has come to power, they have tried their best to weaken all constitutional institutions in the country: Sonia Gandhi at Jan Akrosh Rally

Apr 29, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addresses the Jan Akrosh Rally first. “I am thankful for the great participation. There are trends for the change of government in India. Each sector of this country is worried. Whether it be poor famers, Dalits, Adivasis or middle class, the dreading future is scaring them. Even small girls are not safe in this country. There were promises that 2 crore jobs will be provided, but still no job. What a big fraud by the PM.”

Apr 29, 2018 11:51 am (IST)

One of the issues Rahul Gandhi is expected to target the Modi government on is women’s security. Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “No guarantee that women will continue to live…. Every sector is pained in the country. All the promises are still unfulfilled. Youth is dejected due to Modiji’s failed promises. He had promised not only education, but also security to women. But leave all this, there is no surety that they will be alive now. Our country was such that a community pain was felt across the country. But now there is no justice. Now, in the name of religion, the country has been split into pieces. Today, there is no justice. It's an extremely claustrophobic environment that we are living in.”

Apr 29, 2018 11:41 am (IST)

At the Jan Akrosh Rally, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia says, “The real strength of the Congress party lies in its workers. The ruling government has led to a lot of anger. The farmers have been pushed to suicides. But petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing. We need to bachao (save) girls from the BJP leaders. To save constitution we need to save the country from BJP.”

Apr 29, 2018 11:40 am (IST)

Party spokespersons said Rahul Gandhi would seek to give voice to public anger over misgovernance, corruption, unemployment, economic situation, crimes against women, attacks on Dalits and the judiciary. “Today there is sense of insecurity among people in the country which includes, children, women, minorities. Now anyone who is in a minority in any area feels insecure. Why are there still vacancies in jobs and not providing money to youth? Ask Modi how many positions in BSF and CRPF are lying vacant. Forget creating new jobs, we are speaking of jobs that are still available. The money is being indirectly routed to make government officer houses, etc. The nation is going towards civil unrest,” says Congress leader Mukul Sangma. (Photo by Debayan Roy/News18.com)

Apr 29, 2018 11:38 am (IST)

Jan Akrosh Rally | Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and will shortly from now address the Jan Akrosh Rally, which is widely expected to set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Apr 29, 2018 11:28 am (IST)

PM Modi extends greetings for Ramzan and Buddha Poornima. “India’s defence history is connected with the popular ‘Smiling Buddha’ as the Pokhran N-test was successfully carried out on Buddha Purnima in 1998.”

Apr 29, 2018 11:17 am (IST)

“Despite attempts to create a negative atmosphere, one rises with renewed vigour on hearing positive news,” says PM. “Good News India program (every Sunday at 9:30 pm) on DD News tells us about the several people engaged in noble work across the country.”

Apr 29, 2018 11:16 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the 'Swachh Bharat Summer Internship’ for the country’s youth in the Mann ki Baat radio address.

Apr 29, 2018 11:11 am (IST)

PM Modi reiterates 'Fit India' pitch in his Mann ki Baat address. “Yoga’s importance for complete physical health and mental development is known globally,” says PM.

Apr 29, 2018 11:10 am (IST)

“Our women athletes have made us proud. Our athletes who come from different parts of the country cross many hurdles on the way to success,” says PM Modi.

Apr 29, 2018 11:09 am (IST)

PM Modi talks about the first all-India clash at badminton singles finals at Commonwealth Games 2018.

Apr 29, 2018 11:07 am (IST)
 

“No words can describe the feeling when our athletes, draped in tricolour, stand on the victory podium and the national anthem is played.... Deepak Lather became the youngest Indian weightlifter to win a medal and 15-yr-old shooter Anish Bhanwala is the youngest Indian to win a CWG gold,” says PM in Mann ki Baat. 

Apr 29, 2018 11:01 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the Mann ki Baat radio show with praises for Indian athletes’ achievements at Commonwealth Games 2018. This is the 43rd edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. It’s live All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile application. It’s also being streamed on YouTube channels of PMO, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News. ANI reported that Union Minister Vijay Goel will join the programme from the residence of former Nigam Parishad, Ramniwas in Sector 26 at Delhi’s Dwarka.

Apr 29, 2018 11:00 am (IST)

OPINION BY JN RAJU | Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s intention is to make PM Narendra Modi as unpopular as possible in the eyes of Andhra voters by projecting him as a ‘betrayer’. READ MORE

