Jan Akrosh Rally LIVE: PM Didn't Utter a Word on Doklam During His 'No Agenda' China Visit, Says Rahul Gandhi

Modi said Congress hasn't done anything in 70 years. Give me 60 months and I will change India forever…. RSS and BJP spread violence whereas Congress believes in love. In 70 years, we have strived to provide security to Indians, including minorities. This is our work and that's what Congress has given to India: Rahul Gandhi
Event Highlights
Big news right now: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government at his party’s Jan Akrosh Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Setting the stage for the big 2019 battle, Rahul Gandhi questioned the PM’s silence on the Doklam issue during his recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking before him, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh also accused Modi of not fulfilling the promises he made in 2014.
CLICK TO READ | Why Rebooting India-China Ties May Not Be Viable Right Now
Very little direct understanding or knowledge exists on either side about the other and therefore exacerbates the tendency to be judgmental. Verily, we fear what we do not understand.
Indian PM is having tea with Chinese president without a single agenda. In Doklam, China is making helipads and extending airport. The Indian PM is there in China without agenda conducting discussions… Our PM hasn't spoken a single word on Doklam in China. This is unprecedented in 70 years. Indira ji, Jawaharlal ji, Inder Gujral ji and many others have never done something like this: Rahul Gandhi
Recap of Sonia Gandhi’s Speech | Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi mounted a sharp attack on the Modi government, saying the roots of corruption have become stronger in the NDA regime. Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, she questioned what happened to his "Na khaoonga, na khane doonga" (will not engage in corruption myself, nor allow others) slogan. She charged the government with muzzling dissenting voices, weakening institutions and dividing communities eyeing poll gains. "Judiciary is passing through an unprecedented crisis. Media can't play is role, it is being stopped from doing so... It is a sensitive phase we need to take seriously... We will fight this on behalf of the people," she told the gathering.
India is a country of mandir, masjid and churches. It's a religious country. When we go to places of worship, we bow down before truth. If India bows down, then it is only before truth and nothing else. The country listens to the speeches made by the PM and tries to look for truth. But there is none. In Karnataka, Modi speaks about corruption. Yeddyurappa, who has been to jail, stands just beside Modi: Rahul Gandhi.
“Wherever I go, I speak to people. I only ask one question — are you happy? The answer is ‘no, we are angry with the government and we are pained’. We are a country of astha and values which stands on the cornerstone of truth… Modi loves to promise. Wherever he goes, he will promise. Whether it's corruption or farmers, he has endless promises. But never fulfils them.”
Manmohan Singh talks about the recent attempt to bring in no-confidence motion. “Shameful tactics were employed by the ruling party to halt the no-confidence motion proposed by the opposition. Now we all have to raise our voice together. All institutions are under threat now. Look at Parliament and how it was not allow to function… Whatever is happening in banks is in front of you. People like Nirav Modi have cheated us of thousands of crores and has managed to escape the country. We need to strengthen the democracy and also strengthen the Indian National Congress.”
Modi has not been able to fulfil any of his promises. Look at the big unfulfilled promise of jobs. The fact is unemployment is rising at a great speed. In college and universities, students are dreading future without jobs. They had promised that petrol and diesel rates will go down. Though prices of crude oil has gone down in other countries, we are only seeing increasing prices: Manmohan Singh
Former PM Manmohan Singh begins addressing the Jan Akrosh Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. “Modi government had promised a lot in 2014. Farmers constitute almost 35% of the population. Farmers are being pressured under rising debts and loans. It's time now that under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi we strive the change the scenario of India,” he says.
Look at the diesel and petrol prices. Each and every woman is battling great odds to live a normal life. Congress leaders sacrificed everything to make a country we all can be proud of. But in these four years, everything has been finished. It's sad to see that in today's India, there is growing violence. Entire country is going through a violent phase. We need strong and unbiased institutions, but since Modi government has come to power, they have tried their best to weaken all constitutional institutions in the country: Sonia Gandhi at Jan Akrosh Rally
Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addresses the Jan Akrosh Rally first. “I am thankful for the great participation. There are trends for the change of government in India. Each sector of this country is worried. Whether it be poor famers, Dalits, Adivasis or middle class, the dreading future is scaring them. Even small girls are not safe in this country. There were promises that 2 crore jobs will be provided, but still no job. What a big fraud by the PM.”
One of the issues Rahul Gandhi is expected to target the Modi government on is women’s security. Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “No guarantee that women will continue to live…. Every sector is pained in the country. All the promises are still unfulfilled. Youth is dejected due to Modiji’s failed promises. He had promised not only education, but also security to women. But leave all this, there is no surety that they will be alive now. Our country was such that a community pain was felt across the country. But now there is no justice. Now, in the name of religion, the country has been split into pieces. Today, there is no justice. It's an extremely claustrophobic environment that we are living in.”
At the Jan Akrosh Rally, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia says, “The real strength of the Congress party lies in its workers. The ruling government has led to a lot of anger. The farmers have been pushed to suicides. But petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing. We need to bachao (save) girls from the BJP leaders. To save constitution we need to save the country from BJP.”
Party spokespersons said Rahul Gandhi would seek to give voice to public anger over misgovernance, corruption, unemployment, economic situation, crimes against women, attacks on Dalits and the judiciary. “Today there is sense of insecurity among people in the country which includes, children, women, minorities. Now anyone who is in a minority in any area feels insecure. Why are there still vacancies in jobs and not providing money to youth? Ask Modi how many positions in BSF and CRPF are lying vacant. Forget creating new jobs, we are speaking of jobs that are still available. The money is being indirectly routed to make government officer houses, etc. The nation is going towards civil unrest,” says Congress leader Mukul Sangma. (Photo by Debayan Roy/News18.com)
PM Modi extends greetings for Ramzan and Buddha Poornima. “India’s defence history is connected with the popular ‘Smiling Buddha’ as the Pokhran N-test was successfully carried out on Buddha Purnima in 1998.”
I greet everyone on the pious month of #Ramzan: PM in #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/24fgufS0R7— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 29, 2018
#BuddhaPurnima is special for every Indian: PM in #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/cp2M2GxIC8— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 29, 2018
PM Modi reiterates 'Fit India' pitch in his Mann ki Baat address. “Yoga’s importance for complete physical health and mental development is known globally,” says PM.
For #InternationalYogaDay on June 21, you must start preparing from now itself: PM in #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/aHqjULsjL5— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 29, 2018
PM Modi talks about the first all-India clash at badminton singles finals at Commonwealth Games 2018.
Badminton का final मुकाबला भारत की ही दो खिलाड़ियों साइना नेहवाल और पी.वी. सिन्धु के बीच हुआ। सभी उत्साहित थे कि दोनों medal भारत को ही मिलेंगे। पूरे देश ने देखा, मुझे भी देख करके बहुत अच्छा लगा: #PMonAIR #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/vNIhmLMusG— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 29, 2018
“No words can describe the feeling when our athletes, draped in tricolour, stand on the victory podium and the national anthem is played.... Deepak Lather became the youngest Indian weightlifter to win a medal and 15-yr-old shooter Anish Bhanwala is the youngest Indian to win a CWG gold,” says PM in Mann ki Baat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the Mann ki Baat radio show with praises for Indian athletes’ achievements at Commonwealth Games 2018. This is the 43rd edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. It’s live All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile application. It’s also being streamed on YouTube channels of PMO, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News. ANI reported that Union Minister Vijay Goel will join the programme from the residence of former Nigam Parishad, Ramniwas in Sector 26 at Delhi’s Dwarka.
OPINION BY JN RAJU | Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s intention is to make PM Narendra Modi as unpopular as possible in the eyes of Andhra voters by projecting him as a ‘betrayer’. READ MORE
-
29 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 175/420.0 overs 176/419.1 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
29 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RR 151/720.0 overs 140/620.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs
-
28 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League CSK vs MI 169/520.0 overs 170/219.4 oversMumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets
-
27 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League DD vs KKR 219/420.0 overs 164/920.0 oversDelhi Daredevils beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 55 runs
-
26 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KXIP 132/620.0 overs 119/1019.2 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs