Jan Akrosh Rally LIVE: PM Didn't Utter a Word on Doklam During His 'No Agenda' China Visit, Says Rahul Gandhi

Apr 29, 2018 11:51 am (IST)

One of the issues Rahul Gandhi is expected to target the Modi government on is women’s security. Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “No guarantee that women will continue to live…. Every sector is pained in the country. All the promises are still unfulfilled. Youth is dejected due to Modiji’s failed promises. He had promised not only education, but also security to women. But leave all this, there is no surety that they will be alive now. Our country was such that a community pain was felt across the country. But now there is no justice. Now, in the name of religion, the country has been split into pieces. Today, there is no justice. It's an extremely claustrophobic environment that we are living in.”