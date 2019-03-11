English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Announces Candidates for Amalapuram, Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Seats
DMR Shekhar, a retired official of ONGC will contest from Amalapuram constituency and Akula Satyanarayana, a formerly BJP MLA, will contest from Rajahmundry constituency.
File photo of Jana Sena chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday surprised his political opponents on Monday by announcing candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Kalyan said he is happy to rope in former ONGC executive director Shekhar as they share the same ideologies. He also expressed happiness that Satyanarayana who won as an MLA on BJP ticket in 2014 polls, has joined his party.
Kalyan declared the party candidates just a day after EC’s announcement of election dates, while the Opposition YSRCP and the Congress remain entangled in a slugfest over the elections issues. The TDP is said to have almost completed the list.
The EC has announced the schedule for the general elections to be held in seven phases and Andhra Pradesh will go for polls in first phase on April 11.
Sources in the Jana Sena said that the list has been prepared after a weighing the pros and cons and keeping the community equations in mind. It comprises 32 MLA candidates and 9 MP candidates.
