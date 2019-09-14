Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Draws Report on Jagan Govt's Failures in First 100 Days

Amaravati: Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday attacked the Andhra Pradesh government, alleging several failures of Jaganmohan Reddy’s 100-day rule.

Kalyan drew a 33-page report, which accused the government of ruling the state without proper planning in the first 100 days since the present government came to power.

The Jana Sena party chief alleged that the government had failed to implement sand policy, and had done nothing to attract investment. Moreover, he said that the Polavaram national irrigation project, touted to be the largest irrigation facility once completed, stands unfinished. Development of the state capital Amaravati was far from satisfactory and the health sector neglected, Kalyan added.

The actor-turned-politician targeted the government’s ambiguity over the development of Amaravati, saying, “The government has failed to grow confidence in the local farmers who gave their lands for the development of the capital. The issue of Amaravati is not of 23,000 acres, but the farmers who gave their land.” He further questioned the state government’s expenditure of Rs 800 crore that had already been invested in developing Amaravati.

He also took issue with the Jagan government’s approach towards prohibition of liquor. On the one hand the government had discouraged income through liquor sales, while latest reports show that beer sales have shot up by 13 percent.

In his series of complaints, Kalyan also mentioned that more than 20 lakh people had lost their livelihoods due to the delay in implementing the sand policy.

He attacked the ruling party, saying that it had no transparency or vision. The YSRCP’s Navaratnalus, nine large-scale welfare programmes, he said were people-friendly, although the administration itself was not.

“The government had conducted an Investment Conclave, but its policies threatened local industrialists. How will investments come in this situation,” he said.

He also took pot-shots at the initiative of establishing village secretariats through volunteers. “These volunteers have been employed as poll agents of the YSRCP for political gains in the next elections,” Kalyan alleged.

The current revenue deficit in Andhra was incapable of ensuring the influx of Rs 50,000 crore for carrying out the provisions of the YSR Congress’ poll manifesto, he pointed out.

The Jana Sena chief also said that the government had failed to control the law and order situation, that schools were not equipped with adequate infrastructure, and that seasonal diseases were not under control.

The chief minister’s dashboard does not carry any information about the finance ministry; the government’s cancellation of power purchase agreements (PPAs) despite the Centre’s objections; the confusion over the future of Amaravati as state capital were among other shortcomings of the state government, according to Pawan Kalyan.

