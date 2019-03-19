English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jana Sena Founder Pawan Kalyan to Contest AP Assembly Polls from Gajuwaka, Bhimavaram
After an intensive survey in various constituencies, the party general body chose these seats for Kalyan and he has agreed to contest from there,a Jana Sena release said Tuesday.
File photo of Jana Sena chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)
Amaravati: Jumping into the electoral battle for the first time, Telugu film star and Jana Sena founder
Pawan Kalyan will contest the April 11 Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram constituencies.
Gajuwaka is in Visakhapatnam district and Bhimavaram in West Godavari.
Jana Sena entered into an electoral alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI and CPI(M) for the April 11 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.
Under the alliance, Jana Sena will contest 140 Assembly and 18 Lok Sabha seats.
The party so far announced its candidates for 77 Assembly and nine parliamentary seats.
The BSP will field candidates in three Lok Sabha and 21 seats while the two Left parties will contest seven Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats each.
