Jana Sena Manifesto Promises Laptop to Students, Pension to Farmers
Jana Sena Party, which made 96 promises for all sections of society, vowed to build Andhra Pradesh as a model state.
File photo of Jana Sena chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)
Amaravati: Laptops for all 11th and 12th standard students, pension for farmers, fishermen and artisans and Rs 10 lakh health insurance for every family were some of the key promises that actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) listed in its manifesto.
The manifesto released on Wednesday for the April 11 elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha also promised annual investment support of Rs 8,000 per acre for every farmer, KG to Postgraduate free education, free gas cylinders and 33 per cent reservation for women.
JSP, which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Left parties and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), also promised that Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 will be deposited in every housewife's bank account in lieu of the ration supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS).
The party, which made 96 promises for all sections of society, vowed to build Andhra Pradesh as a model state. It unveiled programmes for development of all three regions - Rayalaseema, North Coastal Andhra and South Coastal Andhra.
JSP, which is making its electoral debut, also promised Rs 5,000 monthly pension for small and marginal farmers above 60 years and fishermen and artisans aged above 58 years.
