Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh for Ram Temple Construction
File photo: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Friday visited Tirumala temple to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara ahead of a meeting of the Janasena Party Political Affairs Committee in Tirupati today. The actor-politician also met Janasena leaders and activists there.
Telugu film actor and Jana Sena party chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS AP unit head Bharat, in the presence of former minister Kamineni Srinivas.
Kalyan also gave another cheque for Rs 11,000, a contribution pooled by his personal staff. The Jana Sena chief's political secretary P Hari Prasad said some Christians and Muslims too were among Kalyan's staff, who also made the contribution for the Ram Mandir construction.