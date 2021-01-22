Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh for Ram Temple Construction

Telugu film actor and Jana Sena party chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS AP unit head Bharat, in the presence of former minister Kamineni Srinivas.

Kalyan also gave another cheque for Rs 11,000, a contribution pooled by his personal staff. The Jana Sena chief's political secretary P Hari Prasad said some Christians and Muslims too were among Kalyan's staff, who also made the contribution for the Ram Mandir construction.