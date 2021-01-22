News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Politics»Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh for Ram Temple Construction
1-MIN READ

Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh for Ram Temple Construction

File photo: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Friday visited Tirumala temple to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara ahead of a meeting of the Janasena Party Political Affairs Committee in Tirupati today. The actor-politician also met Janasena leaders and activists there.

File photo: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Friday visited Tirumala temple to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara ahead of a meeting of the Janasena Party Political Affairs Committee in Tirupati today. The actor-politician also met Janasena leaders and activists there.

Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS AP unit head Bharat, in the presence of former minister Kamineni Srinivas.

Telugu film actor and Jana Sena party chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS AP unit head Bharat, in the presence of former minister Kamineni Srinivas.

Kalyan also gave another cheque for Rs 11,000, a contribution pooled by his personal staff. The Jana Sena chief's political secretary P Hari Prasad said some Christians and Muslims too were among Kalyan's staff, who also made the contribution for the Ram Mandir construction.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...