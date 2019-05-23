Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jana Sena Party's Pawan Kalyan in Politics: The Blockbuster That Wasn't Meant To Be

Known for his fiery and emotional speeches, the Jana Sena chief is currently trailing in the one seat that he was expected to win from – Gajuwaka. His party is leading only the two seats of Tenali and Mummidivaram.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Jana Sena Party's Pawan Kalyan in Politics: The Blockbuster That Wasn't Meant To Be
File photo of Jana Sena chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)
New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan made his political debut this election but has failed to account for any successes in Andhra Pradesh.

Known for his fiery and emotional speeches, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief is currently trailing in the one seat that he was expected to win from – Gajuwaka. His party is leading only in the two seats of Tenali and Mummidivaram.

On the day that Andhra Pradesh went to polls, Kalyan had said that the country is in dire need of a change in a new and responsible government.

So it is surprising that Jana Sena, who fought along with formidable allies - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the CPI(M) and the CP(M) – has failed to make a dent in the state.

This comes despite his poll campaigns attracting sizeable crowds, a remarkable feat considering he is a newcomer status to the political spectrum. Kalyan’s superstar status drew many a youths to the campaign rallies but failed to leave a mark on the vote share. BSP supremo Mayawati had already declared him as the chief ministerial face in the state.

The election season saw the political leader fighting against several allegations of him being in silent understanding with the Telugu Desam Party, mostly because of he hasn’t such a hardline stance against

Chandrababu Naidu. There were many others who thought that Kalyan could be the kingmaker this election. But with YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Reddy’s making clean sweep, it is more or less clear that Kalyan will have negligible say in the formation of the government.

The JSP contested on all the 140 Assembly seats, leaving 35 for its allies – BSP (21), CPI (7) and the CPIM (7). The JSP fielded candidates in 18 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BSP fought on three seats and CPI and the CPI(M) two seats each.





