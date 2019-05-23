English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Jana Sena Party's Pawan Kalyan in Politics: The Blockbuster That Wasn't Meant To Be
Known for his fiery and emotional speeches, the Jana Sena chief is currently trailing in the one seat that he was expected to win from – Gajuwaka. His party is leading only the two seats of Tenali and Mummidivaram.
File photo of Jana Sena chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)
New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan made his political debut this election but has failed to account for any successes in Andhra Pradesh.
Known for his fiery and emotional speeches, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief is currently trailing in the one seat that he was expected to win from – Gajuwaka. His party is leading only in the two seats of Tenali and Mummidivaram.
On the day that Andhra Pradesh went to polls, Kalyan had said that the country is in dire need of a change in a new and responsible government.
So it is surprising that Jana Sena, who fought along with formidable allies - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the CPI(M) and the CP(M) – has failed to make a dent in the state.
This comes despite his poll campaigns attracting sizeable crowds, a remarkable feat considering he is a newcomer status to the political spectrum. Kalyan’s superstar status drew many a youths to the campaign rallies but failed to leave a mark on the vote share. BSP supremo Mayawati had already declared him as the chief ministerial face in the state.
The election season saw the political leader fighting against several allegations of him being in silent understanding with the Telugu Desam Party, mostly because of he hasn’t such a hardline stance against
Chandrababu Naidu. There were many others who thought that Kalyan could be the kingmaker this election. But with YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Reddy’s making clean sweep, it is more or less clear that Kalyan will have negligible say in the formation of the government.
The JSP contested on all the 140 Assembly seats, leaving 35 for its allies – BSP (21), CPI (7) and the CPIM (7). The JSP fielded candidates in 18 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BSP fought on three seats and CPI and the CPI(M) two seats each.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Known for his fiery and emotional speeches, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief is currently trailing in the one seat that he was expected to win from – Gajuwaka. His party is leading only in the two seats of Tenali and Mummidivaram.
On the day that Andhra Pradesh went to polls, Kalyan had said that the country is in dire need of a change in a new and responsible government.
So it is surprising that Jana Sena, who fought along with formidable allies - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the CPI(M) and the CP(M) – has failed to make a dent in the state.
This comes despite his poll campaigns attracting sizeable crowds, a remarkable feat considering he is a newcomer status to the political spectrum. Kalyan’s superstar status drew many a youths to the campaign rallies but failed to leave a mark on the vote share. BSP supremo Mayawati had already declared him as the chief ministerial face in the state.
The election season saw the political leader fighting against several allegations of him being in silent understanding with the Telugu Desam Party, mostly because of he hasn’t such a hardline stance against
Chandrababu Naidu. There were many others who thought that Kalyan could be the kingmaker this election. But with YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Reddy’s making clean sweep, it is more or less clear that Kalyan will have negligible say in the formation of the government.
The JSP contested on all the 140 Assembly seats, leaving 35 for its allies – BSP (21), CPI (7) and the CPIM (7). The JSP fielded candidates in 18 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BSP fought on three seats and CPI and the CPI(M) two seats each.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Security Beefed Up for Vivek Oberoi Ahead of PM Narendra Modi Biopic Release
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results