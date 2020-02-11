Janakpuri Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Janakpuri (जनकपुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Janakpuri is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,89,607 eligible electors, of which 1,00,290 were male, 89,306 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Janakpuri in 2020 is 890.48.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Janakpuri, there are a total of 2641 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,74,133 eligible electors, of which 92,960 were male, 80,939 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,873 eligible electors, of which 82,839 were male, 72,808 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,44,614 eligible electors, of which 77,299 were male, 67,135 female.

The number of service voters in Janakpuri in 2015 was 226. In 2013, there were 223 and in 2008 there were 180.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajesh Rishi of AAP won in this seat by defeating Prof Jagdish Mukhi of BJP by a margin of 25,580 votes which was 20.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 57.72% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Prof Jagdish Mukhi of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajesh Rishi of AAP by a margin of 2,644 votes which was 2.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.87% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Prof Jagdish Mukhi of BJP won in this seat defeating Deepak Arora of INC by a margin of 17,452 votes which was 19.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.15% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 30. Janakpuri Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 10 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Janakpuri are: Ashish Sood (BJP), Raj Kumar (BSP), Rajesh Rishi (AAP), Radhika Khera (INC), Mahipal Singh (IND), Ramesh Chand Verma (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.58%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 71.44%, while it was 69.05% in 2013. In 2008, 61.39% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.86%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 198 polling stations in 30. Janakpuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 152. In 2013 there were 150 polling stations and in 2008, there were 148.

Extent:

30. Janakpuri constituency comprises of the following areas of West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 17 Ward No. 17 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 18 (Part) EB No. 44-92 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 19 (Part) EB No. 111-164 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 51 (Part) EB No. 1-76. 4 municipal wards (Janakpuri West, Janakpuri South, Sitapuri, Milap Nagar) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Janakpuri is 6.6 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110041, 110046, 110058

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Janakpuri is: 28°38'36.2"N 77°05'22.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Janakpuri results.

