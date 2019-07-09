English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janardan Dwivedi Suggests Rahul Should Set Up Committee to Appoint New Congress President
Dwivedi, an ex-AICC general secretary, also said the credibility of the panel holding informal discussions on selecting the new Congress chief would have been more if it was formally set up.
File photo of Janardan Dwivedi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Tuesday suggested that Rahul Gandhi should form a committee for appointing the new Congress president.
He said once Gandhi forms the panel, it should hold discussions with workers and leaders before arriving at the name of the next Congress president. Dwivedi added that technically Gandhi is still Congress chief.
Lauding Gandhi for resigning as party president after the Lok Sabha poll results, Dwivedi said it is an ideal for other Congress leaders to follow.
