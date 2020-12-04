Jangammet Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jangammet Ward Winner, Contestants, Corporator

45. Jangammet (జంగమ్మెట్) is a ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ). The reservation status for this ward is General. There are a total of 46,025 eligible voters in this ward of which 23,274 are male, 22,738 female and 13 are of the third gender.

There are 56 polling stations in this ward. Jangammet is part of Chandrayangutta (చాంద్రాయణ్ గుట్ట) circle and Charminar (చార్మినార్) zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Mohammed Abdul Rahman of AIMIM won from Jangammet in the 2016 GHMC elections. The average voter turnout in the 2020 elections in all of Greater Hyderabad was 46.60% percent and the turnout in Jangammet was 53.8 %.

There are 20 candidates in the fray from this ward in the 2020 GHMC polls: A Krishna (Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPM), Kowdi Mahender (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP), N Pramod Reddy (Indian National Congress - INC), Mohammed Abdur Rahman (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM), K Swaroopa (Telangana Rashtra Samithi - TRS), Gaddemaide Harinath (Marxist Communist Party of India (United) - MCPIU), Syed Zia Uddin Taher (Welfare Party of India - WPI), V Gopi (Independent - IND), S Chandra Prakash (Independent - IND), K Jagan (Independent - IND), Jinkuntla Madhava Rao (Independent - IND), Polela Chander Shaker (Independent - IND), Mohammed Riyaz (Independent - IND), Mettu Srinivas (Independent - IND), Rajinikanth T (Independent - IND), K Ranga Charya (Independent - IND), Venkatesh (Independent - IND), Sri Ramula Bhaskar (Independent - IND), B Sri Sailam (Independent - IND), V Surender (Independent - IND).

A total of 149/150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ) (GHMC) across 6 zones and 30 circles went to the polls on December 1, 2020. In one ward repolling was held on December 3. The counting of votes for the GHMC elections 2020 are being held on December 4, 2020. A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray for the post of 150 corporators of which 582 are male and 540 female. The average age of contesting candidates is about 41 years.

The last GHMC elections were held in 2016 in which TRS won 99 wards, AIMIM 44, BJP 4, TDP 1 and INC won 2 seats.

A total of 74 lakh voters were eligible to vote in these elections of which 38.5 lakh were male and 35.5 lakh were female. There were 669 voters of the third gender.

