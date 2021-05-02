Jangipara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

195. Jangipara (जंगीपारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Jangipara is part of 27. Srerampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,56,908 eligible electors, of which 1,31,045 were male, 1,25,863 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jangipara in 2021 is 960.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,34,350 eligible electors, of which 1,21,671 were male, 1,12,677 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,460 eligible electors, of which 1,06,598 were male, 96,861 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jangipara in 2016 was 131. In 2011, there were 73.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Snehasis Chakraborty of TMC won in this seat by defeating Pobitra Singha Roy of CPIM by a margin of 23,605 votes which was 12.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Snehasis Chakraborty of TMC won in this seat defeating Sudarsan Raychaudhuri of CPIM by a margin of 13,076 votes which was 7.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.54% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 195. Jangipara Assembly segment of Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jangipara are: Debjit Sarkar (BJP), Snehasis Chakraborty (TMC), Sk Mainuddin (RSMPA), Tanusree Ghosh (IND), Samir Bandyopadhyay (IND), Sk Amjad Ali (IND), Sk Samsuddin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.44%, while it was 84.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 353 polling stations in 195. Jangipara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 282. In 2011 there were 258 polling stations.

EXTENT:

195. Jangipara constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Jangipara, 2 Ainya, Haripur, Masat and Shiyakhala GPs of CDB Chanditala-I. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Jangipara is 208 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jangipara is: 22°44’18.6"N 88°05’28.0"E.

