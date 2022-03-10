Jangipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Jangipur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajay (INC), Mukesh (BSP), Ram Naresh Kushwaha (BJP), Ram Badan Singh (CPI), Virendra Kumar Yadav (SP), Kalicharan Singh Yadav (AAP), Jai Singh Kumar (ASPKR), Duniya Ram (BJMP), Manish Kumar Chaudhary (VIP), Yogendra (JAP), Harindar (SARP), Manju Lata (IND), Ram Bachan Singh Yadav (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 53.45%, which is -8.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Virendra Kumar Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jangipur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.376 Jangipur (जंगीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Jangipur is part of Ghazipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,47,029 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,88,175 were male and 1,58,841 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jangipur in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,26,542 eligible electors, of which 1,89,239 were male,1,57,305 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,11,256 eligible electors, of which 1,69,018 were male, 1,42,230 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jangipur in 2017 was 1,064. In 2012, there were 906 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Virendra Kumar Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Ram Naresh Kushwaha of BJP by a margin of 3,239 which was 1.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 33.29% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kailash of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manish Chandra Pandey of BSP by a margin of 9,464 votes which was 5.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 376 Jangipur Assembly segment of the 75. Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. Afzal Ansari of BSP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat defeating Manoj Sinha of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.45%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.99%, while it was 59.69% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jangipur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.376 Jangipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 337. In 2012, there were 309 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.376 Jangipur comprises of the following areas of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 1 Gahali Basarikpur, 2 Nakhatpur, 3 Mustafabad, 4 Bhojapur, 5 Bijaura, 18 Pipnar, 19 Lahurapur, 20 Korari, 21 Dhaneshpur of 1 Mardah KC, KCs 2 Birno, 3 Jangipur, Panchayats 1 Nagwa urf Kataila, 3 Biraich, 4 Andhau, 5 Bindwalia, 6 Akarampur Urf Banzaripur, 7 Rajdepur of 4 Ghazipur Nagar KC and Jangipur Nagar Panchayat of Ghazipur Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Garuwamaksoodpur, 2 Duhia, 3 Tarighat, 4 Yuvrajpur, 5–Bawara, 6 Suhwal, 7 Ramwal, 8 Bemuwa, 17 Dhadhani Ranveer, 19 Bhagirathpur and 20 Dewa Bairanpur of 1 Tarighat KC of Zamania Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jangipur constituency, which are: Mau, Jakhanian, Ghazipur, Zamania, Mohammadabad, Zahoorabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jangipur is approximately 426 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jangipur is: 25°42’42.1"N 83°34’52.3"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.