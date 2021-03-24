Jania Candidate List: Key Contests in Jania Assembly Constituency of Assam

Jania Assembly constituency in Barpeta district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jania seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Abdul Khaleque of INC won from this seat beating Rafiqul Islam of AIUDF by a margin of 29,736 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rafiqul Islam of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Abdul Khaleque of INC by a margin of 17,514 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Jania Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Jania constituency are: Shahidul Islam of BJP, Hafiz Rafiqul Islam of AIUDF, Ashraful Islam of RD