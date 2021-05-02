Jania Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

44. Jania (जानिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Barpeta district of Assam. It shares a border with . Jania is part of 6. Barpeta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.03%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,11,920 eligible electors, of which 1,09,545 were male, 1,02,374 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jania in 2021 is 935.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,73,735 eligible electors, of which 91,372 were male, 82,363 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,36,939 eligible electors, of which 73,950 were male, 62,989 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jania in 2016 was 325. In 2011, there were 217.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Abdul Khaleque of INC won in this seat by defeating Rafiqul Islam of AIUDF by a margin of 29,736 votes which was 19.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rafiqul Islam of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Abdul Khaleque of INC by a margin of 17,514 votes which was 15.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 52.23% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 44. Jania Assembly segment of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Jania are: Abdul Jalil Talukdar (TMC), Rafiqul Islam (AIUDF), Shahidul Islam (BJP), Zinnat Ali (NRMPI), Mazidul Islam (NRC), Shukur Ali (AJP), Sheikh Jamsedur Rahman (JDU), Arshad Ahmed (IND), Ashraful Islam (IND), Inumani Begum (IND), Faruk Khan (IND), Raizuddin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.74%, while it was 83.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 44. Jania constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 194. In 2011 there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

44. Jania constituency comprises of the following areas of Barpeta district of Assam: Ruposi mouza in Sorbhog thana; Titapani and Jania (Part) mouzas in Baghbar thana and Jania (Part) mouza in Barpeta thana in Barpeta sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Barpeta.

The total area covered by Jania is 335 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jania is: 26°20’51.0"N 90°52’21.7"E.

