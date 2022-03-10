Jaswantnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Jaswantnagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shivpal Singh Yadav (SP), Brajendra Pratap Singh (BSP), Vivek Shakya (BJP), Madhu (JAP), Gyanesh Kumar (AAP), Ashutosh Kumar (IND), Vishwanath Pratap (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.63%, which is 1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shivpal Singh Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.199 Jaswantnagar (जसवंतनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. Jaswantnagar is part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.41%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 389756 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,10,178 were male and 1,79,556 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jaswantnagar in 2019 was: 854 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,14,862 eligible electors, of which 2,01,779 were male,1,64,640 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,36,058 eligible electors, of which 1,88,494 were male, 1,47,564 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jaswantnagar in 2017 was 899. In 2012, there were 709 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shivpal Singh Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Manish Yadav Patre of BJP by a margin of 52,616 which was 22.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 54.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shivpal Singh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manish Yadav Pataray of BSP by a margin of 81,084 votes which was 37.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 61.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 199 Jaswantnagar Assembly segment of the 21. Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Subrat Pathak of BJP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat defeating Dimple Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Jaswantnagar are: Shivpal Singh Yadav (SP), Brajendra Pratap Singh (BSP), Vivek Shakya (BJP), Madhu (JAP), Gyanesh Kumar (AAP), Ashutosh Kumar (IND), Vishwanath Pratap (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.63%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.63%, while it was 64.21% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jaswantnagar went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.199 Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 419. In 2012, there were 399 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.199 Jaswantnagar comprises of the following areas of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Jaswantnagar Tehsil; 2 Saifai Tehsil; KC 1 Takha of 4 Bharthana Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Sarai Halu, 2 Karri, 3 Beena, 4 Santoshpur Unwa, 5 Baralokpur, 6 Chaubia, 7 Mooni, 8 Rahin, 9 Biharipur and 10 Khera Helu of 2 Pachar KC of 3 Etawah Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jaswantnagar constituency, which are: Bah, Sirsaganj, Karhal, Kishani, Bidhuna, Bharthana, Etawah. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jaswantnagar is approximately 739 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jaswantnagar is: 26°54’13.3"N 79°15’28.1"E.

