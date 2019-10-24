Jat Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जत): counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

288. Jat (जत), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Sangli district of Maharashtra and is part of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,72,252 eligible electors, of which 1,45,767 were male, 1,26,479 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,201 service voters had also registered to vote.

Jat Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME HDJP -- -- Srivenkateswar Maha IND -- -- Vikram Dadaso Dhone INC -- -- Vikramsinh Balasaheb Sawant BSP -- -- Mahadev Harishchandra Kamble LEADING JD(S) -- -- Krishndev Dhondiram Gayakavad BLRP -- -- Anand Shankar Nalage - Patil IND -- -- Dr. Ravindra Shivshankar Arali BJP -- -- Jagtap Vilasrao Narayan NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,49,286 eligible electors, of which 1,33,537 were male, 1,15,745 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,201 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,23,786.

Jat has an elector sex ratio of 867.68.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Vilasrav Narayan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 17698 votes which was 10.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.07% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Prakash (Anna) Shivajirao Shendage of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4667 votes which was 3.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.49% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 288. Jat Assembly segment of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Sangli Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.45%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.89%, while it was 66 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.44%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 280 polling stations in 288. Jat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 268.

Extent: 288. Jat constituency comprises of the following areas of Sangli district of Maharashtra: Jat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jat is: 17.0752 75.2218.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jat results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.