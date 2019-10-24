Jat-Powered BS Hooda May Trounce Khattar in Haryana, India Today, Aaj Tak Exit Polls Show

New Delhi: Going against the tide, the exit poll by India Today-Axis My India has predicted a tight race between the BJP and the Congress in the Haryana assembly election.

Follow the live updates of the Haryana elections here.

While almost all the other exit polls have predicted the BJP would retain the state with a near clean sweep, the India Today poll has forecast 32-44 seats for the BJP and the Congress very close behind with 30-42 seats to its kitty.

The pollster has also predicted a better performance by the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), a breakaway faction of Indian National Lok Dal, and has given it between six and 10 seats out of the 90 in the state.

The forecast by India Today and My Axis India comes a day after most of the other exit polls, broadcast soon after polling for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls was concluded on Monday, predicted that the BJP would romp home in Haryana.

An aggregate of the polls shows how dominant the BJP is expected to be by the others, as the saffron party and the Congress would get 66 and 14 seats respectively in the state.

The ABP-C Voter had forecast 70 and eight seats for the BJP and the Congress respectively in the 90-member House, while The Times Now survey gave the BJP and the Congress 71 and 11 seats respectively.

In terms of party-wise vote share in Haryana, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted the BJP to secure 33 per cent votes, the Congress just behind with a 32 per cent vote share and the JJP at 14 per cent votes in this assembly election.

The BJP had brought the issue of nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution and national security at the centre of its campaign, with development works of its state governments playing the second fiddle. In 2014, the BJP had won 47 seats, followed by the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) 19 and 15 of the Congress.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.